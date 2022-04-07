Smock Alley Announces Summer Productions and Highlights

Smock Alley Theatre has announced selected summer theatre highlights. These include the Oscar nominated actor, Ciarán Hinds, who will star in Stravinski's The Soldier's Tale, as well as a production of Dubliners by Corn Exchange to celebrate Bloomsday. With world class theatre, music and performance, there is always something worth watching in Dublin's Oldest Newest Theatre.

From 29 May - 4 June, Igor Stravinsky's First World War music theatre piece, The Soldier's Tale, will light up the Main Space. Produced by The Fews Ensemble and directed for the violin by Joanne Quigley McParland, The Soldier's Tale tells the dark Faustian fable of a soldier who makes a trade with the devil on the promise of untold wealth and success... or so he is led to believe. This production will be a unique opportunity to hear one of Ireland's leading Chamber Music Ensembles bring this masterpiece to life, alongside beautifully crafted choreography from dancer Emily Ayers and a Tour-de-Force performance by Oscar nominated actor Ciarán Hinds. Audiences will be transported to Argentina for a musical depiction of the History of the Tango by Astor Piazzolla, as well as a fresh new arrangement of dances from Manuel De Falla's The Three Cornered Hat.

Smock Alley Theatre and Corn Exchange have announced that Dubliners by James Joyce will feature as part of the Bloomsday Festival 2022. An extraordinary opportunity to experience a collection of Joyce's stories, Dubliners offers an astonishing and enduring portrayal of the city - a mirror in which the people of Dublin, as Joyce once wrote, could take "one good look at themselves". The stories, sharply ironic, beautiful, despairing and mysterious cohere into what Joyce called "a chapter of the moral history of my country".

Directed by award winning director Annie Ryan, this new contemporary production, reconfigured from the hugely successful 2012 production for Dublin Theatre Festival, deftly captures the rich humour, the small cruelties and the celebrated epiphanies of Joyce's iconic stories. Adapted by Annie Ryan and Michael West, the production will run from 9-24th June, including dinner and a show packages in Smock Alley's stunning and beautifully ornate Banquet Hall.

Other shows to look forward to include Aoife Martyn's blackly comic new play Nursey, presented by No Desesrts Theatre Company (9-14 May); the irreverent, entertaining, sad and hilarious comic drama Should I Stay Or Should I Go? By Bracklyn Productions (16-21 May); Jack of all Trades Productions' version of Mark O'Rowe's classic Terminus (25-28 May), and the World Premiere of A RARE JOURNEY - Nora Joyce's Odyssey, which imagines Nora's world in 1946, five years after James Joyce's death (13-18 June).

For tickets and more information, visit www.smockalley.com.