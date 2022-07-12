Sally Rooney Delivers The T. S. Eliot Lecture at The Abbey Theatre

The T. S. Eliot Estate and the Abbey Theatre announce the seventh annual lecture in T. S. Eliot's name and in memory of his impact on modern letters.

The Estate is will have Sally Rooney speak in the year that marks the centenary of two landmark works of literature: Joyce's Ulysses and Eliot's 'The Waste Land'. The lecture will be introduced by Mark O'Connell, followed by an in conversation with Anne Enright.

Sally Rooney is the author of Conversations with Friends, Normal People and Beautiful World, Where Are You. All three of her novels have been international bestsellers and her work is translated into over 40 languages. Her first two novels have been adapted as television series for the BBC. In 2022, TIME magazine named her among the 100 most influential people in global culture. She lives and works in County Mayo, Ireland, where she was born.

Mark O'Connell is the author of Notes from an Apocalypse and To Be a Machine, which was awarded the 2018 Wellcome Book Prize, the 2019 Rooney Prize for Irish Literature, and was shortlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction. He is a contributor to The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Guardian, and The New York Review of Books. He has a PhD in English literature from Trinity College, Dublin. He lives in Dublin with his family.

Anne Enright was born in Dublin, where she now lives and works. She has published three collections of stories, collected as Yesterday's Weather, one book of non-fiction, Making Babies, and six novels, including The Gathering, which was the Irish Novel of the Year, and won the Irish Fiction Award and the 2007 Man Booker Prize, The Forgotten Waltz, which was awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and The Green Road, shortlisted for the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction and the International Dublin Literary Award and won the Kerry Group Irish Fiction Award. From 2015 to 2018 she was the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction. Her latest, Actress, was published by Jonathan Cape and WW Norton & Company in March 2020.

Tickets are on sale now at abbeytheatre.ie