SPLICED Kicks Off Its Autumn Tour

From one of the country's most exciting upcoming writers, Timmy Creed, comes SPLICED. Hard-hitting, witty and brave, this multi-disciplinary collaboration written and performed by Timmy Creed, (with visual artist David Mathúna, composer Chris Somers), and directed by Gina Moxley, shines a light on the fragility of the sportsman behind the mask, and begins a conversation about identity and mental health in the GAA. Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show is now touring to GAA clubs and theatres across the country, appearing in Dublin, Kildare, Cavan, Mayo, Belfast, Louth, Carlow, and Cork.

Timmy Creed plays hurling. He loves it, he hates it, but for better or worse, it's a part of him. Written with sportspeople in mind, this one man show uses everything Timmy's experience in the GAA has to offer - he is physically and mentally stepping on and off the grass, to portray exactly the toll the expectations of the game took on him, and what an overriding single focus does to a young mind?

Spliced is a visceral account of Timmy's personal struggle from local hero and pack mentality to individual responsibility outside of the sporting institution that raised him. This site-specific show displays thrilling music and video that deals with identity, masculinity, and mental health, in the surroundings of a sports club.

"SPLICED deals with my own personal journey through the GAA over the course of 21 years playing and subsequent fallout from the game to pursue a career in the arts'', explains writer and performer Timmy Creed. "I am interested in the contrast between sport and art and I was driven to write SPLICED to create something that spoke to both worlds and invited sports-minded people into a theatrical conversation that they could relate to and bring the theatrical arena to the sports arena. This show is raw, doesn't hold back and speaks to young GAA men who might be struggling with their own mental health or trying to explore who they are."





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You