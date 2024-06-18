Run Of The Mill Present: REAL LIFE At Project Arts Centre, 27-29 June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Run of the Mill will present Real Life, a new contemporary theatre production that explores fantasy, reality and the art of facilitation.

Developed with the members of Run of the Mill Company, an ensemble of learning-disabled artists and participants working with theatre practitioners, Real Life is a stunning new piece of theatre. Unique, thought-provoking, entertaining and accessible, it is an exploration of learning-disabled identity.

Written and directed by Aisling Byrne, Real Life features and was co-created by the Run of the Mill Company including Eoghan Ashe, Conor Begley, Neil Coffey, Maurice Coll, Lucy Smith, John Egan, Wesley Fairbrother, Teresa Flood, Keith Foley, Derek McSweeney, Ella-Jane Moore, Jackie O'Hagan, Mark Smith, Lauren Larkin and Fionnuala Gygax.

Committed to creating a platform for the stories, expressions and talents of intellectually disabled people in the arts in Ireland, Run of the Mill strives to make work of high artistic quality that is entertaining, unique, ambitious, impactful and visible on our stages and our screens. Working towards making the landscape of arts practice in Ireland a more inclusive one, recent work includes the Oscar-Qualifying live action short film Headspace (winner Grand Prix Best Irish Short, 67th Cork International Film Festival) and a National Tour of the multi-award winning Making a Mark by Shaun Dunne, co-created by Mark Smith and Aisling Byrne.

Real Life is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland / An Chomhairle Ealaíon, with support from Project Arts Centre, Maynooth University and field:arts.

Creative team:

Writer & Director Aisling Byrne

Co-Created by the Run of the Mill Company

Associate Director & Co Creator Sinéad Dunne Finnegan

Company Manager Rema Hamid

Creative Producer Killian Coyle

Set & Costume Design Ellen Kirk

Lighting Design Suzie Cummins

Sound Design Jenny O'Malley

Film Design Kilian Waters & Dan Keane (Arcade Film)

Movement Director & Co-Creator Enda Moran

Dramaturg Shane O'Reilly

Booking

Venue: Project Arts Centre, Space Upstairs

Time and Date: 7.30pm, 27-29 June 2024 (27 June preview)

Tickets: €18 (€16 concessions) preview €16/€14

