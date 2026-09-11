DUBLIN FRINGE 2026: Review: MERCURIAL, Smock Alley Theatre

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Inside the tightly compressed confines of the Boys' School at Smock Alley Theatre, writer Rosaleen Cox and director Oisín Kearney construct a claustrophobic arena out of a single double bed. What begins as an awkward, sexually charged bedroom encounter quickly turns into a razor-sharp interrogation of modern love. At its core, Mercurial wrestles with an ancient question: is the grass truly greener on the other side?

In an intimate room where the audience sits uncomfortably close, Ciara (Rosaleen Cox) and Paul (Desmond Eastwood) debate the true cost of independence versus togetherness. The play explores whether a single life offers genuine freedom or just hidden loneliness, and whether long-term commitment provides true safety or a slow surrender to comfort. Instead of treating these choices as complex or nuanced, the characters initially present them in flat, absolute terms, insisting their own way of living is the only correct one. The script uses quick, witty banter to poke fun at relationship expectations and the fear of missing out, making viewers feel as though they have stepped directly into a private sanctuary.

Yet beneath the comedic surface, an unsettling sense of unease lingers. Lighting and sound cues subtly hint that something is wrong outside the room, keeping the audience off-balance.

Then comes the pivotal midpoint turn. Without relying on cheap gimmicks, the script pulls off a brilliant structural shift. In a single beat, the foundational assumptions of the entire first half collapse. Dialogue previously heard as lighthearted debate retroactively gains disturbing new weight, forcing the audience to mentally retrace every joke and tension point.

Desmond Eastwood and Rosaleen Cox deliver remarkably agile performances, navigating rapid emotional turns with total conviction. Smart, unsettling, and executed with absolute precision, Mercurial is a highlight of the festival.

Mercurial plays at Smock Alley Theatre (Boys' School) from 5–12 September 2026 as part of the Dublin Fringe Festival.

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