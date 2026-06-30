Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to Partner With City of Wolverhampton College

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Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and City of Wolverhampton College have announced the beginning of an exciting new partnership, which will see huge benefits available to students on the Performing and Production Arts courses and the wider college cohort.

The partnership, which launches officially in September, will soft-launch this summer with immediate benefits including access to the Grand Theatre's sixteen25 youth scheme for discounted tickets.

Other elements include a series of masterclasses from industry professionals, shadowing and work experience opportunities at the theatre, and a programme of performance-related workshops linked to the syllabus and the Grand Theatre's programme.

The National Theatre schools tour of BACCHAE will tour to Wolverhampton College, giving the students an opportunity to experience a National Theatre production without the complexity and cost of travelling to London. BACCHAE is a new version of Euripides' ultimate tragedy brought to life through rhythm, movement and music and will be performed on site at the college for the students.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Creative Director, Tim Colegate said; “This new partnership with City of Wolverhampton College is an incredibly exciting and hugely beneficial way to help support the next generation of performers and theatre-makers by providing opportunities that would be otherwise unavailable to them. We're very much looking forward to collaborating with the staff and students.”

Principal and Chief Executive of City of Wolverhampton College, Louise Fall said; “The partnership between two well-known and well-recognised local organisations is great news for our current students and those who will join us from across the region in the years to come.

“Not only will it benefit those who are interested in working in the creative industry by giving them 'behind the scenes' access to a range of departments, but also those from across the wider college who will have access to a range of discounts and benefits to make theatre productions more accessible.”

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