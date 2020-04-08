RTE Lyric Fm Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of The National Youth Of Ireland On Weekend Drive This Easter Weekend

This weekend, a special Easter treat to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland. As part of Saturday's Weekend Drive , Evelyn Grant presents Part One of The NYOI concert, recorded live last January, conducted by Gearóid Grant at the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

Before Saturday's concert, she talks to Gillian Smith about her mother Olive who founded the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland. Gillian has written a wonderful book about her mother's fascinating life, entitled 'Olive Smith - A Musical Visionary' (published by Somerville Press). And alongside Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Schubert's 'Unfinished' Symphony, a live recording of Ravel's Bolero, which the orchestra played at the 25thannual concert of the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras, in February at the National Concert Hall.

Sunday's show includes an interview with Gearóid Grant, who this year celebrates 40 years of working with the youth orchestra, and performances of the Hungarian March by Hector Berlioz and Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, also from the January concert.

Several anniversaries celebrated on WeekEnd Drive (4pm - 7pm) on RTE lyric fm. The NYOI concerts will be featured shortly after the 4.30 news bulletin.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You