Photos: THE GRUFFALO Jumps From Page To Stage At The Belgrade This Summer

The Gruffalo jumps from page to stage at the Belgrade this summer.

Based on the nation's favourite picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo is the smash hit show by the internationally acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories, running on Fri 1 and Sat 2 July on the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage.

This whimsical tale perfect for children aged three plus and their grown-ups has been enjoyed by thousands in 16 countries across five continents, and has been translated into five languages.

He has knobbly knees, and turned-out toes, and a poisonous wart at the end of his nose...

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in this magical, musical adaptation. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?

Tall Stories use a physical storytelling style combined with original songs to create a lively theatrical experience that embraces its audience. The latest UK-wide Gruffalo spring/summer tour travels extensively across the country until September, stopping off in Coventry in July.

The Gruffalo arrives at the Belgrade from Fri 1 and Sat 2 July. Tickets are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk.