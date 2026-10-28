Photo: Donna and the Dynamos Ahead of MAMMA MIA! in Wolverhampton

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MAMMA MIA! has opened in Wolverhampton, now playing at the Grand Theatre until Saturday 7 November 2026. To celebrate the opening, Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Ashleigh Jones (Alternate Donna Sheridan) and Lauren Woolf (Rosie) posed outside the theatre on Lichfield Street ahead of the first performance on Tuesday 27 October.

Completing the cast are Jenn Griffin (Donna Sheridan), Richard Taylor Woods (Sam Carmichael), Simon Victor (Bill Austin), Arvid Larsen (Harry Bright), Hazel Baldwin (Sophie Sheridan), Samuel George Downey (Sky), Rachel Seirian (Ali), Lex Richardson (Lisa), Ashton Sharp (Pepper), Albert Green (Eddie) and Richard Vorster (Father Alexander) with Brook Blackford-Jenkins, James Brice, Rubi-Mai Bown Aled Davies, Ryan Ebbrell, Georgia Gillam, Marisa Harris, Jay Jobarteh, Bethany Lythgoe, Sullivan Martin, Sarah McFarlane, Rachel Oates, Megan Speirs, Adam Stickler, Luke Stone and Maisy Wignall.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said "I'm excited to welcome some new cast members into the MAMMA MIA! UK Tour family and can't wait for them to join us on the journey, bringing their talent to these roles through until 2027. Our much-loved musical tells the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads, inspired by ABBA's irresistible hits, and continues to delight audiences of all generations as they escape to our Greek island idyll."

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there's never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can't help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 28th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played over 10,000 performances in London's West End. The MAMMA MIA! International Tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 4,000 shows and has been seen by over 7.7 million people. MAMMA MIA! became the 9th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years and returned to Broadway last summer playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Photo Credit: Alex Styles



Sarah Earnshaw, Ashleigh Jones and Lauren Woolf

Sarah Earnshaw, Ashleigh Jones and Lauren Woolf

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