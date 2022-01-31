Ortús Chamber Music Festival Brings National & International Talent To Cork Next Month

One of the brilliant, and talented young artists who will be performing at the seventh Ortús Chamber Music Festival, which will take place from Friday, February 25th to Sunday, 27th, in venues in Cork City and County is young violinist Siún Miln.

From Cork, Siún is a member of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and also performs regularly with the Irish Chamber Orchestra. As part of Ólafur Arnald's String Quartet, Siún has performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Cross-Linx Festival, Volksbühne Berlin and has toured the UK with Arnald's soundtrack for "Broadchurch". She has performed with a diverse range of artists including Frankie Gavin, singer-songwriter Rumer on BBC's Later with Jools Holland, Loah at the National Concert Hall and Efterklang. Siún will be performing Chausson Concerto in D major for solo violin, piano and strings at 8pm on Friday 25th in UCC, on Saturday 26th at 7.30 in Midleton, Co. Cork Dvorak's Piano Quintet No 2 in A Major and Shostakovich's Five Melodies for two violins and piano and finally, on Sunday, 27th, also in UCC, the Beethoven Piano Quartet in E flat major

Also performing alongside Co-founder and Artistic Director, Mairéad, (violin) will be another celebrated Irish musician, Fiachra Garvey (piano) international star, violinist Fumika Mohri from Japan, cellists Brandon Cho (USA) and Alexander Kovalev (Russia), and violists Sindy Mohamed (France) and Sara Ferrández (Spain).

The Ortús Chamber Music Festival will take place from 25th to 27th February 2022 in Cork City, and Tracton & Midleton in Co. Cork. Tickets will be available for live performances, subject to current government guidelines. All concerts will be recorded for post festival streaming. Full details of the festival and ticket information can be found on ortusfestival.ie and through social media channels.

If people are interested in becoming a Festival Friend, please visit ortusfestival.ie/support/ or contact ortusfestival@gmail.com. Ortús is also on Facebook and Twitter ( @ortusfestival ).

Ortús Festival gratefully acknowledges the support of the Arts Council, RTE Supporting the Arts, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and all of our other supporters and friends.