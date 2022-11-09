Orla Flanagan Appointed As Senior Producer With Once Off Productions

Once Off Productions will welcome Orla Flanagan to the team as Senior Producer. With over twenty years of arts management, producing and programming experience working with household names like glór, Brighton Dome, Fishamble and The Abbey, Orla will bring a wealth of experience to Once Off Productions - the independent producing platform established in 2004 by Maura O'Keeffe to provide creative and flexible producing supports for independent performing artists.

Speaking about the appointment, Maura O'Keeffe said: "With Sara Cregan taking up a mentorship role within the organisation, it is exciting to have Orla Flanagan step in to the Senior Producing role. She is a unique and exciting talent with a wealth of experience across all aspects of the performing arts and we are all really looking forward to working with her."

Orla Flanagan added: "I am delighted to be returning to my roots in producing and joining Maura and the great team at Once Off Productions. I particularly look forward to working with the impressively wide range of independent artists Once Off supports and I hope my producing and programming experience will help bring great work to many places."

Led by a small team of experienced cultural sector professionals, Once Off Productions enables some of the most brilliant and exciting artists in Ireland today to develop, create and present new work by collaborating with artists and developing unique relationships that respond to the needs of each artist and project individually.

The company is currently funded by the Arts Council through its Creative Production Services pilot initiative and has developed projects with artists and companies including Philip Connaughton, Janet Moran, Carys Coburn, Eoghan Carrick & Lauren Shannon Jones, Manchán Magan, Laura Murphy, Peter Power, Michael Gallen, The Performance Corporation and Asylum Productions.

Orla comes to Once Off having been Director of glór, a thriving arts centre in Ennis since 2016, leading a range of creative projects and artists initiatives alongside a dynamic year-round multi-genre programme.

Prior to glór, Orla worked in the UK as Theatre Producer at Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival since January 2012. Here she programmed a large range of theatre and circus for Brighton Festivals 2012-2016, collaborating with Guest Directors Vanessa Redgrave, Michael Rosen, Hofesh Shechter, Ali Smith and Laurie Anderson. She also led an innovative year-round theatre programme and a range of artist development initiatives at Brighton Dome. Previously she was General Manager at the Gate Theatre in Notting Hill (2011).

Orla was Producer & General Manager at Fishamble: The New Play Company for five years, where she produced ten world premiere productions which toured Ireland and internationally. Orla participated in the 10-month Arts Management Fellowship programme at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C. (2007-08), for which she was awarded a Fulbright.

From 2001-2005 Orla was Literary Officer at the Abbey Theatre. Whilst at the Abbey she received funding to develop her dramaturgy skills at the Sundance Theatre Lab, Utah, and the Schaubuhne's Festival of International New Drama, Berlin. Orla worked as Marketing Administrator at the National Concert Hall upon graduation from University College Dublin with a BA in English and Philosophy.