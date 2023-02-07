Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September

Performances run 9-16 September 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September

Northern Ireland Opera has announced a magnificent new production of Puccini's Tosca, directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, opening at Belfast's Grand Opera House this September.

Following a critically-acclaimed production of La Traviata last year (September 2022) which proved to be the Grand Opera House's fastest-selling opera ever, this record-breaking National opera company returns with its 24-strong chorus of Northern Irish and Irish talent, joining forces once again with the Ulster Orchestra, to perform from 9. - 16 September.

Tosca is a thriller set in Rome, taking place over the course of 24 hours, making it one of the most intense and exciting operas ever written.

Floria Tosca is a beautiful soprano, deeply in love with painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, discovers that Mario has been helping political prisoners escape, he sees a way of forcing Tosca into the ultimate sacrifice to satisfy his lust. Scarpia will entrap her and try to get rid of her lover... who will survive?

Artistic Director Cameron Menzies comments: "After the critical success and audience response to last year's production of La Traviata, we are very excited to be able to bring to life a masterpiece such as Tosca by Puccini. Gathering our forces alongside the Grand Opera House, the Ulster Orchestra and showcasing the second year of commitment to the Chorus Development Program is thrilling for us as a company. Our NI Opera Chorus is becoming one of our greatest assets and allows the company to work with many NI artists to stage and perform some of the most moving music written in the operatic canon. We can't wait to be able to share this new production with our audiences."

Ian Wilson, Grand Opera House Chief Executive said: "We are thrilled to welcome NI Opera back to their home following the sell-out success of La Traviata last year, the fastest-selling opera on record at the Grand Opera House. Cameron Menzies is taking opera at the theatre to new heights, and we are delighted to support the company's work."

"Alongside the work on stage, NI Opera and the Grand Opera House teams will create and deliver an exciting and engaging outreach programme aimed at connecting communities and audiences with one of the greatest operas ever written."

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, "The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is hugely proud to be principal funder of Northern Ireland Opera and the Ulster Orchestra who make their return to the Grand Opera House this September with Tosca. We're delighted to once again see the cast feature a wealth of local artists, offering amazing professional development opportunities for them to work alongside world-class talent."

Cameron joined the organisation in November 2020, and is leading this award-winning national opera company into an exciting new era. Its philosophy of artistic excellence and risk-taking, is underpinned by a bold and imaginative approach to programming and productions. Tosca marks Cameron's fifth production since he took the helm at NI Opera mid-pandemic in 2020. All four of NI Opera's most recent shows under his leadership have received critical-acclaim.




The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week Photo
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Irelands Leading Playwrights Deirdre Ki Photo
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
A BOLT FROM DBLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run Photo
A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run
David Gilna's 'A Bolt From D'Blue' will be presented at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The Everyman Launches Spring Season This WeekThe Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
January 26, 2023

The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'RoweAbbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
January 25, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 SeasonDance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
January 25, 2023

Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week RunA BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run
January 24, 2023

David Gilna's 'A Bolt From D'Blue' will be presented at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.
Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next MonthIrish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman Next Month
January 23, 2023

Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.
share