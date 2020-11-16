Nano Nagle Place Presents THE FAIRY TALE OF NANO NAGLE

Available on Youtube, Saturday 21st November 2020.

Nano Nagle Place, the multi award winning oasis in Cork City, celebrates Nano Nagle's vision of empowerment through education and community inclusion. Their response to the current pandemic has been both innovative and creative with a upcoming digital cultural programme featuring international artists, early music, great makers, and on November 21st, Presentation Day, The Fairy Tale of Nano Nagle will be released on YouTube for a short run online.

The Nano Nagle Place audio app, narrated by well-known broadcaster Evelyn Grant, an incredible resource available to everyone, has already been downloaded by people all over the country and further afield and gives those unable to travel at present, a wonderful introduction to a unique facility.

The drama fairy tale results from the resident community at Nano Nagle Place, and artists Judie Chalmers and Ann Dalton, being awarded Artist in the Community funding to create a theatrical articulation of the extraordinary work of Nano Nagle. The artists worked with the community of Presentation Sisters in Munster to draw out what the story of Nano meant to them. The idea was to share the spirit of Nano and her community of sisters with a wide and diverse audience.

An aspect particularly important to the Presentation Sisters was the communication of Nano's story in an engaging way. Judie and Ann created a 'Fairy Tale' version of the story that would have universal appeal, from young viewers to an adult audience.

Thanks to Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht funding Nano Nagle Place are delighted to bring this digital performance to homes and schools across the country. The fairy tale has been filmed in a very special setting, in the one room at Nano Nagle Place that it's known that Nano spent lots of time in, the Parlour. Lit by candles and surrounded by Nano's things, accompanied by the ticking of Nano's clock, repare to hear Nano tell you her story as an 18th-century fairy tale.

https://nanonagleplace.ie/

Shows View More Ireland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You