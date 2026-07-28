NO WOMAN IS AN ISLAND to Tour Ireland With Róisín Stack

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No Woman is an Island, is a wry solo performance about woman's tireless pursuit of alone time. Written and performed by Róisín Stack, the piece sold-out its previous runs in Galway and Dublin Theatre Festival in 2023 and is now returning as part of a national tour from August til December 2026. The show was also invited to run at Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh this November - Traverse is synonymous with championing creative talent by placing powerful and contemporary theatre at the heart of cultural life.

Three years ago, Stack set out to investigate a woman's timeless alone-time pursuit via her show No Woman is an Island. The play chronicles the process of making a performance, intercut with scenes from a marriage and a chronology of solitude, and is directed by Ann Blake. In the show, Stack presents her findings, veering between texts from great female thinkers, banal thoughts about crockery and intimate vignettes from a marriage.

With sharp humour and quiet ferocity, No Woman is an Island creates an intimate and thoughtful space for audiences to consider the relationship between productivity and identity.

It is a meditation on geographies of the Self - and maps the internal and external spaces in which we live our lives while walking a wonky line through cultural theories and histories of female solitude.

Part stand-up, part lecture, part confessional, the show is inspired by auto-fiction, in which theory is blended with personal narrative. No Woman is an Island gives a history of female solitude from a creative and spiritual perspective. This history is intercut with vignettes from a relationship, insights into the creative process, projected quotes from great women thinkers, and dance parties set to techno.

The show also runs baby-friendly matinees for most of the national tour, open to carers and babies up to 18 months of age. Trialled during Dublin Theatre Festival, the baby-friendly matinee is specifically aimed at parents and carers for whom accessing evening shows is difficult or impossible. It is timed to take naps into account and facilitate those who have to do school pick-ups. Lighting and sound will be adjusted and capacity reduced to accommodate the matinee audience. After each performance there will be a post-show discussion on the theme of Making Art as a Mother, with Róisín Stack with new panellists per venue along the touring venues.



Tour Dates

Bank of Ireland Theatre, Galway

Friday 21 August @ 12:15pm + 8.00pm | €18-€20

Saturday 22 August @ 12:15pm + 8.00pm | €18-€20

Box Office - Tel: 045 448 327 / https://tht.ie/4813/no-woman-is-an-island

Belltable Limerick, Limerick

Friday 4 September @ 12:00pm + 8:00pm | €18-€20

Belltable Box Office - Tel: 061 953 400 / https://limetreebelltable.ie/events/no-woman-is-an-island/

Ennistymon Courthouse, Gallery + Studios, Co Clare

Friday 18 September @ 8:00pm

*Culture Night Performance - No Booking Required

St John's Theatre + Arts Centre, Listowel, Co Kerry

Friday 27 November @ 12:00pm + 8:00pm | €18-€20

Box Office - Tel: 068 22566 / https://stjohnstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173674327

Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), Dublin

Thursday 3 - Saturday 5 December @ 12:00pm + 8.00pm | *Booking from September

PAC Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/events/

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