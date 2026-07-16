MASTERS OF TRADITION Festival to Return to Bantry with World Premiere and Secret Concerts

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. Sign Up

West Cork Music has announced the full programme for Masters of Tradition 2026, with Artistic Director Martin Hayes, once again bringing together an exceptional programme of concerts, conversations, and unique musical experiences celebrating the richness and evolution of traditional music.

This year's concert programme offers audiences a series of collaborations and performances. Highlights include legendary accordionist, Charlie Piggott, performing alongside his son, fiddler and singer, Rowan Piggott, while The Weaving – featuring Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich, Owen Spafford, and Cáit Ní Riain – bring together the rich musical traditions of Kerry, Tipperary, and Yorkshire.

Festival favourite, Martin Hayes & Friends, return to the intimate setting of Bantry House, while acclaimed singer and composer Méav Ní Mhaolchatha will present music from her forthcoming album Sweet Sorrow. Other highlights include performances from Ciarán Ó Gealbháin and Louise Mulcahy, Portuguese musician Tiago Matias, cellist Clíodhna Ní Aodáin, and fiddle virtuoso Ryan Young.

A particularly special event this year is the world premiere of Irish Rhapsody by Selena O'Neill (b. 1893), a pianist active in Chicago's Irish music community. Best known for accompanying the collector Francis O'Neill, she had until recently never been recognised as a composer. Unearthed through research by music historian Richie Piggott, Irish Rhapsody is the first known example of her work in this role. Performed by Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy, the programme also features a new companion work by composer Seán Doherty, conceived as a contemporary response to O'Neill's composition.

A Cainteanna (Talks) series is set to include discussions and chats exploring music, creativity, tradition, philosophy and history with an occasional tune or two for good measure.

Held in Marino Church, Martin Hayes will be in conversation with an exceptional group of artists and musicians, including Ríoghnach Connolly, Kyle Sanna and Charlie Piggott. Seán Doherty and Richie Piggott will also present the fascinating story behind the rediscovery of Selena O'Neill's work, exploring the historical significance of Irish Rhapsody and the research that has brought forth a newly recovered voice in Irish music history.

Adding another sense of adventure to the festival, the popular Secret Concerts return each day, with audiences invited to discover surprise performances in unique locations across the Bantry area. Venues include Whiddy Island, St Brendan's Church and Future Forests, with the artists remaining a closely guarded secret until the performances begin.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Ireland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming