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JUDY – END OF THE RAINBOW to Make Irish Premiere at The Everyman

Anna-Jane Casey stars in Peter Quilter's acclaimed drama, directed by Conor Hanratty at The Everyman Cork.

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JUDY – END OF THE RAINBOW to Make Irish Premiere at The Everyman

The life of Hollywood legend Judy Garland will come to the stage at The Everyman this August with Judy – End of the Rainbow, the acclaimed drama with music by Peter Quilter. Performances will run Thursday, 27th August – Saturday, 5th September.

Set in the final months of Garland's life, the play follows iconic Hollywood star, Judy Garland, as she struggles to complete a run of concerts at the Talk of the Town in London. Accompanied by her loyal pianist Anthony, and new fiancé Mickey, and drowning in problems, she must battle to reclaim her crown as the greatest performer of her generation.

Combining humour, heartbreak, and some of Garland's most beloved songs, Judy – End of the Rainbow offers a compelling portrait of a remarkable artist whose talent and charisma continue to captivate audiences around the world.

A major West End success in 2011 and a Broadway hit in 2012, End of the Rainbow – The Judy Garland Musical Drama has been performed in more than 24 countries worldwide. The production received three Tony Award nominations and four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Play, and later inspired the 2020 Oscar-winning film Judy.

West End Star Anna-Jane Casey will take on the role of Judy Garland. Anna-Jane's acclaimed and lengthy roll call of credits on stage include West Side Story, Chicago, Cats and the iconic Sybil in Fawlty Towers at the Apollo Theatre. She is currently starring as Aurora/Spiderwoman in a brand-new production of Kiss of the Spider Woman for Leicester Curve Theatre.

This production is directed by acclaimed Irish theatre director Conor Hanratty. Having trained with the prestigious Ninagawa Company in Japan, Hanratty has built an extensive international career directing large-scale theatre and opera productions. Recent productions include Die Fledermaus (Florida Grand Opera, Miami, 2026), Dido's Lament (Classics Now – RIAM, 2026) and Once (Seoul, South Korea, 2025).

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