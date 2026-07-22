South Tipperary Arts Centre to Present Two Major Exhibitions in 30th Anniversary Year

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Following the success of its 30th anniversary programme to date, South Tipperary Arts Centre (STAC) will continue its milestone year this autumn with two major exhibitions celebrating artist-led publishing and contemporary painting, while also championing artists with strong connections to Tipperary.

The autumn season begins with Coracle (12 September – 24 October), an exhibition exploring the remarkable legacy of Coracle, the influential small publishing press directed by writer and artist Erica Van Horn and poet, artist and editor Simon Cutts. Based in rural South Tipperary since 1996, Coracle has played a significant role in the development of artist-led publishing and the evolution of the artist's book as a distinct art form.

Drawing on an extensive archive of books and ephemera, the exhibition will examine Coracle's lasting impact on contemporary publishing and the book as an art object. The exhibition will be accompanied by a newly commissioned text by Dr. Julie Bates, alongside a programme of talks exploring Coracle's work and the wider field of artist-led publishing.

From 7 November – 18 December, STAC will present the first solo exhibition by Eileen Mulrooney, a KCAT artist from the local area, living in the Camphill Community in nearby Carrick-on-Suir.

Working primarily from photographs, Mulrooney's landscapes and portraits demonstrate a keen observation and communicate her emotional resonance with these places and people. What could be seen as mundane paintings of friends in a kitchen, swans by the river, or parked cars, become vibrant tableaux, brimming with vitality and movement. STAC is delighted to once again collaborate with KCAT in presenting this exhibition.

The autumn programme follows The Blackened Circle presented by Seamus Nolan, currently on view until 31 July, which has seen the artist collaborate with members of the Clonmel Traveller community over nine months to create a powerful socially engaged project exploring Traveller history, cultural traditions and relationships with land. The exhibition reflects STAC's ongoing commitment to supporting socially engaged artistic practice and fostering meaningful community collaboration. This exhibition has been delivered as part of STAC's ongoing partnership with Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, with funding from Creative Ireland.

Together, these exhibitions continue STAC's 30th anniversary celebrations, highlighting the centre's commitment to ambitious contemporary art and supporting the local artists who shape it.

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