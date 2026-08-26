Mr Pussy to Return to Cork for Special Night at The Everyman

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Mr Pussy will return to Cork for a show at The Everyman on Saturday, 19th September. Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork over the years and is delighted to be returning to the city for what promises to be a memorable evening of comedy, music, drag, dance and plenty of audience participation.

The performance also has a special personal significance for Mr Pussy, who will be following in the footsteps of his dear friend and legendary entertainer, Danny La Rue.

“I have such wonderful memories of performing in Cork over the years,” says Mr Pussy. “To have the opportunity to perform at The Everyman is very special to me. Danny La Rue was a dear friend and someone I admired enormously, so being able to follow in his footsteps and perform on this stage is something I'm very proud of.”

Mr Pussy will be joined on stage by a line-up of performers, making this much more than a traditional drag show.

Cast

Kristin Kappelli – international singer, bringing a spectacular live vocal performance to the evening.

Tina D Parton – bringing her own unique brand of comedy, music and audience interaction, along with her hilarious take on Irish sean-nós dancing.

Jack Cunningham Stage School Dancers – bringing a high-energy dance performance to the Everyman stage and adding even more spectacle to the evening.

Magenta Fox – Cork's very own drag queen, returning to her home city for a special hometown appearance.

Kenny Todgers – Drag King, bringing their own unique energy, comedy and performance style to the Everyman stage.

Together, the cast will deliver an evening packed with comedy, live music, drag, dance, glamour, audience participation and plenty of surprises.

A Special Cork Homecoming

For Mr Pussy, returning to Cork is about more than just another performance. The city has played an important part in his career, and he is looking forward to reconnecting with audiences and creating new memories at The Everyman.

The evening will also celebrate the rich tradition of drag and variety entertainment that performers such as Danny La Rue helped establish in Ireland.

With international music, Cork talent, drag, comedy and stage-school dancers all sharing the stage, this promises to be a unique night of entertainment.

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