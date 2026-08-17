EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SHANTIFY, Assembly Palais du Variété

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There are times at the Fringe when intricate narrative takes a backseat to unadulterated, foot-stomping fun - and Shantify knows precisely what it is offering. The premise is delightfully simple: take six talented performers, drop them into a seaside pub setup, and reimagine pop bangers, rock classics, and musical theatre hits as rousing sea shanty covers.

Much like the feel-good brotherhood energy of The Choir of Man, Jack, Joe, Alfie, Callum, Ollie, and Mike (affectionately dubbed "The Barnacle Boys") deliver an hour packed with warmth, sharp physical comedic beats, and infectious charisma. The framing narrative isn't fully committed to, but nobody buys a ticket to Shantify expecting heavy-handed dramatic depth. You go for the sheer joy of the music, and on that front, the show delivers in spades.

Every single track gets a cute, fun spin, transforming iconic stadium anthems and radio favourites into stomping ensemble numbers with smart physical timing. The staging makes brilliant use of the Palais tent, sweeping the crowd up in cheeky audience interaction that keeps the room roaring from start to finish.

If you're looking for an effortless, crowd-pleasing hour at George Square that guarantees a brilliant time and sends you out singing, Shantify will not disappoint.

Shantify plays at Assembly Palais du Variété until 30 August.

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