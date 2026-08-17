EDINBURGH 2026: Review: STAMPTOWN, Assembly George Square Gardens

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Entering its tenth year at the Fringe, Stamptown arrives with a massive cult reputation, a shiny new slot in the Palais du Variété Spiegeltent, and a promised Netflix special. What should be a victory lap for the chaotic late-night variety show instead collapses into an agonizing exercise in self-indulgent padding, proving that even cult institutions can run out of road.

Hosted by Zach Zucker the 80-minute runtime is disastrously mismanaged. Over fifty minutes elapse before the audience even sees a third act. Instead of a tight showcase of Fringe misfits, the evening devolves into repetitive crowd-work, escalating shock humor, and endless self-aware commentary about how poorly the performance is going. Calling a predominantly white crowd "crackers" repeatedly and a sprawling riff on the Holocaust aren't offensive so much as they are utterly exhausting after a long day of watching live performance.

When actual talent is allowed on stage, the show briefly flickers to life. The absolute pinnacle of the night belongs to aerial champion Donna Cara, whose stunning, high-precision pole routine offers a thrilling reminder of what high-caliber variety looks like. Her genuine athletic artistry provides a stark, welcome contrast to the self-congratulatory noise surrounding her.

While a loud, rowdy front row made enough noise to suggest a triumph, the rest of the theatre felt a bit drained. Stamptown promises a night where normal rules go to die loudly; instead, it delivers an overstretched, paper-thin frame where almost nothing happens.

Stamptown plays at Assembly George Square Gardens (Palais du Variété) until 30 August.

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