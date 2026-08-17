EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BABY LAME: HIT ME BABY ONE MORE LAME!, Pleasance Courtyard

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Alt-drag icon Baby Lame brings an unhinged, high-octane post-drag cabaret to the Pleasance Courtyard with Hit Me Baby One More Lame!, an interactive sci-fi spectacle that uses Britney Spears’ chaotic pop legacy as its launchpad. Caked in heavy white clown makeup, neon accents, and total commitment, Baby Lame turns the venue into a wild club night, complete with audience-assisted thrusters and panto-style villains.

Co-created and directed by physical comedy specialist Deanna Fleysher, the show thrives on high-energy grotesquerie and unpredictable crowd work. The production relies on audience participation, leading the crowd through lively callbacks and communal rituals. When the show leans into this pure party energy, prompting spontaneous dance breaks and chaotic audience romance, the room electrifies. However, the complicated sci-fi story bogs the show down. The messy plot and strange space tropes feel like they are only there to be weird for the sake of it, slowing down the comedy.

Where the hour truly wins, however, is in its emotional landing. Breaking character near the finale, the performer shares a photo of his ten-year-old self, reframing the night's grotesque absurdities as an effort to free his inner child. Where many Fringe shows stumble through awkward tonal shifts, this vulnerable monologue lands perfectly, grounding the theatrical madness in genuine heart and purpose.

It may suffer from a messy storyline, but Hit Me Baby One More Lame! remains a brave, heart-on-sleeve queer celebration. For those seeking a feral, unapologetic party that trades polish for real emotional heart, Baby Lame delivers a night to remember.

Baby Lame: Hit Me Baby One More Lame! plays at Pleasance Courtyard (Above) until 30 August.

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