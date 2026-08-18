DISCO PIGS, JUDY - END OF THE RAINBOW, and More Will Headline Everyman Autumn Season

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The 2026 autumn season at The Everyman will feature a packed programme of entertainment, including major theatre productions of Judy – End of the Rainbow and Disco Pigs, and the best of Irish and international comedy.

Opening the autumn season, Judy – End of the Rainbow is an award-winning play by Peter Quilter featuring some of Judy Garland's timeless hits including Over the Rainbow, The Man That Got Away and When You're Smiling. This powerful and moving portrayal of Judy Garland's life behind the spotlight gives a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of her legendary Talk of the Town concerts in London. West End star Anna-Jane Casey plays Judy and is joined by Will O'Connell, Darragh Shannon, and William Morgan. The original production of Judy – End of the Rainbow was a West End and Broadway smash-hit, nominated for three Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

The Everyman will present a 30th anniversary production of Disco Pigs by Enda Walsh, as part of its EVERYMAN MADE programme of in-house productions. One of the greatest Irish plays ever written, Disco Pigs launched the careers of writer Enda Walsh and actors Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh when it premiered in Cork in 1996. For the first time in its history, the play will be directed by its writer, Tony Award winner Enda Walsh. The cast will be announced shortly.

The Everyman's theatre programme for the autumn will also include: Black Is The Color Of My Voice, a play inspired by the life of Nina Simone, featuring live performances of many of her most iconic songs; Myra's Story, a moving tale of a woman sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin, fresh off a West End run and four smash-hit runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival; To Hell in a Handbag, a subversively funny take on Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, which returns for a 10th anniversary tour, having sold out previous runs in Ireland and the UK; and Pygmalion 26, an Irish-language translation of George Bernard Shaw's classic political comedy set in modern-day Belfast, presented with English language surtitles.

The home of live entertainment in Cork since 1897, The Everyman's autumn season will also feature the best of Irish and international comedy and variety including: Kyla Cobbler, Jarlath Regan, Mr Pussy, Neil Delamere, David Nihill, Andrew Ryan, Emma Doran, Keith Barry, Madison Cawley, and Fin Taylor.

The Everyman will also play host to a number of festivals in the coming months including Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, Cork International Film Festival and Priosma Queer Film Festival.

Des Kennedy, Artistic Director and Co-CEO of The Everyman: “Our autumn season on MacCurtain Street follows record-breaking spring and summer seasons, which included Mick Flannery's sold-out run of The House Must Win, our EVERYMAN MADE five-star production of Pool (No Water) by Mark Ravenhill, and a concert performance of the new opera Cú Chulainn by Eadaoin O'Donoghue and John O'Brien. We're really grateful to our audiences for their tremendous support over the past few months and we look forward to entertaining them again throughout the rest of the year as we head towards our Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.”



Photo Credit: Raaz Praveen)

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