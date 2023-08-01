Luke Casserly Brings A Performative Journey To The Irish Bog Landscape As Part Of Dublin Theatre Festival In DISTILLATION

Distillation runs from 6 - 14 October.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed Photo 2 Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed
Dublin Fringe Festival Reveals 29th Edition Set For This September Photo 3 Dublin Fringe Festival Reveals 29th Edition Set For This September
Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56 Photo 4 Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56

Luke Casserly Brings A Performative Journey To The Irish Bog Landscape As Part Of Dublin Theatre Festival In DISTILLATION

Luke Casserly Brings A Performative Journey To The Irish Bog Landscape As Part Of Dublin Theatre Festival In DISTILLATION

Distillation: Luke Casserly brings a performative journey that will takes audiences to the Irish bog landscape as part of Dublin Theatre Festival.
 

Distillation is a response to the recent cessation of the peat harvesting industry in Ireland. Over the past year, Luke Casserly has collaborated with renowned perfume maker Joan Woods to create a unique distillation of the Midlands bog - the place where he grew up - as the starting point for an olfactory encounter which looks at our human relationship to place. Dedicated to the future of our broken landscapes – in the hope that by listening to them, we might be able to better understand them.

 

As an artist from the Midlands, Luke was inspired to make the piece as a way of stretching out further conversations around the environmental potential of the Irish bog landscape. The perfume featured as part of the performance has been designed by Joan Woods (Waters + Wild Organic Perfumery), who has collected and distilled botanicals from the Midlands landscape as part of the creative process. Each audience member will receive a small sample of the custom-made perfume as part of the performance, and will be seated around a large sculptural table which is composed out of sustainably-sourced peat from the Irish Midlands.

 

The audience will be invited to hold organic materials during the performance including soil and moss, and there will be gentle invitations to participate throughout. The creative team includes Joan Woods (Perfumer), Ger Clancy (Sculptor), Rex Daugherty (Dramaturgy), and Síofra Caherty (Jump The Hedges) who has designed a custom fanny pack - made from a piece of Bord na Móna tarpaulin - which will be worn by Luke during the performance.

 

Media contact: Luke Casserly, casserl@tcd.ie, +353 86 6656366

 

Notes to editors:

A promotional image of Luke Casserly is available here for reproduction. Image by Fergal Styles. 

 

Distillation is a multidisciplinary performance lecture which will feature original text, perfume, video design, and sculpture. The project is a co-production by the Abbey Theatre (Ireland) and Solas Nua (USA), originally commissioned by Solas Nua with support from Goethe-Institut Irland, IMMA and the Druid FUEL Programme. The project was developed through the support of an Arts Council Theatre Project Award.

 

Luke Casserly is a multidisciplinary performance maker from Longford, Ireland. His work weaves together environmental research, documentary, sound art, and site as a way of carving out space for new possibilities to emerge between live performance and physical landscape. To date, his projects have brought audiences through city streets, back gardens, train stations, beaches, and a bog in the Irish midlands. These works have led to the creation of a network of Irish wildflower meadows across Ireland (1000 Miniature Meadows, 2020) and the planting of 1000 indigenous trees in the Irish Midlands (Root, 2021). Luke was recently selected for the Norman Houston Commissioning Award with Solas Nua in Washington DC, in addition to being chosen to participate in the International Forum as part of Theatertreffen (Berlin Festspiele) 2023. He holds a BA in Drama and Theatre Studies from Trinity College, and is a recipient of the Next Generation Award for 2023-24. For more information visit www.lukecasserly.org

 

 

Venue: Goethe-Institut Irland

Dates: 6-7 & 13-14 October

Times: 2.00pm, 5.00pm & 7.00pm

Duration: 50 mins

Tickets: €18.00

Booking: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme Photo
Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme

Following a callout in Spring, the selected participants are sisters Megan & Shannon Haly with a staged reading of their work in progress, Cortisol; Four Faced Theatre Company with Glue; IsThatAllThereIs_Theatre with Salomé by the Cliff; and Moonescale Productions with The SAD! Panto. 

2
Sinead OConnor Dies at Age 56 Photo
Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56. O'Conner is perhaps most known for her rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' a Prince cover that went #1 in 1990. Over the course of her career, O'Conner dropped 10 studio albums.

3
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals its Summer/Autumn 2023 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals its Summer/Autumn 2023 Season

Dance Cork Firkin Crane opens its Summer/Autumn 2023 season with a wide-ranging programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from July–December 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland as well as from France and the U.S.

4
Max Porter, Megan Barker, Luke Murphy and More Join Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival Photo
Max Porter, Megan Barker, Luke Murphy and More Join Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival 2023 adds three dance and literature shows to their music line-up: Max Porter presents SHY: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; Megan Barker presents KIT: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; and Luke Murphy presents 'Volcano'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWEET CAROLINE: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOUSE OF CIRCUS
The Everyman, Cork (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/08-9/08)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You