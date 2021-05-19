Line-up Announced For A CITY + A GARDEN

A City and A Garden, commissioned by Sounds from a Safe Harbour in association with Body & Soul is presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council. It brings together some of Ireland's most exciting writers, musicians, and voice artists to realise a new state-of-the-art sonic experience that combines story and song with the world around us.

From 11-20 June, visitors will discover, through smartphone technology, the stories and songs that lie hidden in the trees and bricks of our city spaces; interwoven narratives and soundscapes that envelop you as you walk a Cork city street or the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

Literary curator Danny Denton (editor of The Stinging Fly) has selected four exceptional writers to create new stories. Be led around the National Botanic Gardens with tales from Gavin Corbett or Melatu-Uche Okorie; or follow a story by Louise Hegarty that takes you from North Mall in Cork to Bells Field, or walk with Lisa McInerney from The Shakey Bridge to Red Abbey Square.

The stories will be voiced by Hilary Rose (The Young Offenders, Smother), Conor Lovett (I'll Find You, Endeavour: Coda, Versailles), Dorothy Murphy and Tolü Makay.

Creating soundscapes to these stories are musicians Seán Mac Erlaine (sound designer and musical director), Fish Go Deep, The Quiet Club, with Dorothy Murphy and Tolü Makay contributing to both the narration and music.

Visual installations by artist and designer Deirdre Breen will adorn each route, with WP Cork Developers providing the state-of-the-art technology to guide you through the four trails.

"It was such a thrill to be asked to narrate the wonderful short story by Lisa McInerney called "Town- A Love Story in Body Parts". Mary (Hickson) and Martin (O'Donoghue) from AC+AG contacted me and I knew almost immediately that I wanted to be part of this project. I can't wait to wander the streets of my hometown in June and listen to the finished piece. I feel like it's not only a love story about two people but it's also a love story about Cork." - Hilary Rose

"Working on this unique project with such a talented group of people has been exciting and inspiring. It has allowed us to see and hear our home city in a totally different way and we can't wait to share the experience with others." - Shane, Fish Go Deep

"To be part of this project means a lot to me. I find myself intrigued with the beauty of what life provides, and to have my first acting role be presented in a wonderful place like Botanic Garden written by Melatu-Uche Okorie is incredible. I hope people love the voice and the wonderful work put in by an amazing team made to guide them as they embrace and love the nature around them." - Tolu Makay

Creative Director Mary Hickson says "This project has been a wonderful life line for us all over the last few weeks. We are grateful for the opportunity to make these four unique works. The creative talent involved has been hugely inspiring, with the stories, sounds, visuals and voices helping to reimagine our sense of place. We are very excited and proud to share these special experiences."

Explore this one-of-a-kind art experience, for free, throughout Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, and Cork Midsummer Festival, 11-20 June 2021.

Learn more at http://soundsfromasafeharbour.com/.