Kick Off Bloomsday Celebrations With The Corn Exchange's Production Of DUBLINERS
Dubliners offers an astonishing and enduring portrayal of the city - a mirror in which the people of Dublin.
The Corn Exchange and Smock Alley Theatre are presenting Dubliners by James Joyce, an extraordinary opportunity to experience Joyce's masterful collection as part of the Bloomsday Festival 2022.
Dubliners offers an astonishing and enduring portrayal of the city - a mirror in which the people of Dublin, as Joyce once wrote, could take "one good look at themselves". The stories, sharply ironic, beautiful, despairing and mysterious cohere into what Joyce called "a chapter of the moral history of my country".
Directed by Irish Times award winning director Annie Ryan this new contemporary production, reconfigured from the hugely successful 2012 production for Dublin Theatre Festival, deftly captures the rich humour, the small cruelties and the celebrated epiphanies of Joyce's iconic stories.
CAST:
Timmy Creed
Emma Reid
Cillian Lenaghan
Alex Murphy
Gabriel Adewusi
Leah Minto
Fiona Browne
Sadhbh Malin
DIRECTED BY Annie Ryan
SET DESIGN BY Sarah Bacon
COSTUME DESIGN BY by Sarah Foley
LIGHTING DESIGN BY Eoin Winning
SOUND DESIGN BY Lara Gallagher
Smock Alley Theatre
Thursday 9 - Friday 24 June
7:30pm Monday - Saturday
3pm 16 + 22 Jun
3:30PM 18 + 24 Jun
TICKETS: €25 | €22 Concs / Previews, 9-13 June
Dinner and Show: €50 (Selected Dates)