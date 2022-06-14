Kick Off Bloomsday Celebrations With The Corn Exchange's Production Of DUBLINERS

The Corn Exchange and Smock Alley Theatre are presenting Dubliners by James Joyce, an extraordinary opportunity to experience Joyce's masterful collection as part of the Bloomsday Festival 2022.

Dubliners offers an astonishing and enduring portrayal of the city - a mirror in which the people of Dublin, as Joyce once wrote, could take "one good look at themselves". The stories, sharply ironic, beautiful, despairing and mysterious cohere into what Joyce called "a chapter of the moral history of my country".

Directed by Irish Times award winning director Annie Ryan this new contemporary production, reconfigured from the hugely successful 2012 production for Dublin Theatre Festival, deftly captures the rich humour, the small cruelties and the celebrated epiphanies of Joyce's iconic stories.

CAST:

Timmy Creed

Emma Reid

Cillian Lenaghan

Alex Murphy

Gabriel Adewusi

Leah Minto

Fiona Browne

Sadhbh Malin

DIRECTED BY Annie Ryan

SET DESIGN BY Sarah Bacon

COSTUME DESIGN BY by Sarah Foley

LIGHTING DESIGN BY Eoin Winning

SOUND DESIGN BY Lara Gallagher

Smock Alley Theatre

Thursday 9 - Friday 24 June

7:30pm Monday - Saturday

3pm 16 + 22 Jun

3:30PM 18 + 24 Jun

TICKETS: €25 | €22 Concs / Previews, 9-13 June

Dinner and Show: €50 (Selected Dates)