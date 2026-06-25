JUDY – END OF THE RAINBOW to Open at The Everyman Cork
Anna-Jane Casey stars in Peter Quilter's acclaimed musical drama, directed by Conor Hanratty.
The extraordinary life of Hollywood legend Judy Garland will come to the stage at The Everyman this August with Judy – End of the Rainbow, the acclaimed musical drama by Peter Quilter. Judy – End of the Rainbow will take place from Thursday 27 August – Saturday 5 September in The Everyman.
Set in the final months of Garland's life, the play follows the final few months in the life of iconic Hollywood star Judy Garland as she struggles to complete a run of concerts at the Talk of the Town in London. Accompanied by her loyal pianist Anthony and new fiancé Mickey, and drowning in problems, she must battle to reclaim her crown as the greatest performer of her generation.
Combining humour, heartbreak and some of Garland's most beloved songs, Judy – End of the Rainbow offers a compelling portrait of a remarkable artist whose talent and charisma continue to captivate audiences around the world.
A major West End success in 2011 and a Broadway hit in 2012, End of the Rainbow – The Judy Garland Musical Drama has been performed in more than 24 countries worldwide. The production received three Tony Award nominations and four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Play, and later inspired the 2020 Oscar-winning film Judy.
The production is directed by acclaimed Irish theatre director Conor Hanratty. Having trained with the prestigious Ninagawa Company in Japan, Hanratty has built an extensive international career directing large-scale theatre and opera productions. Recent productions include: Die Fledermaus (Florida Grand Opera, Miami, 2026), Dido’s Lament (Classics Now – RIAM, 2026) and Once (Seoul, South Korea, 2025).
|
Through Irish Eyes
The Everyman (7/01-7/04)
|
Steve Steinman''s Fuel Injected Magic: 50th Anniversary Concert
3Olympia Theatre (10/20-10/20)
|
Pool (No Water)
The Everyman (6/12-6/27)
|
Dracula
Gaiety Theatre (11/03-11/07)
|
United We Stand Live - Andy Cole & Andy Mitten
Ambassador Theatre (8/11-8/11)
|
Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (3/02-3/13)
|
Cats
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (3/16-3/20)
|
Twelve Angry Men
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (2/09-2/13)
|
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
3Olympia Theatre (3/08-3/08)
|
Reuben Solo: Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me
The Sugar Club (9/03-9/03)