Judy - End of the Rainbow - Ireland Tour

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. Sign Up

There is a distinct, calculated rhythm to the final months of a legend, a structural crescendo where individual moments of brilliance fight against an underlying, tragic dissonance. It plays out less like a straightforward biographical drama and more like a complex operatic sequence, a grand ensemble where meaning is found not in isolated lines, but in the deliberate, escalating chaos of a life unraveling on stage. It is a balancing act that requires an absolute mastery of theatrical timing, which is precisely why the upcoming Irish tour of Peter Quilter's musical drama Judy - End of the Rainbow stands out as the definitive highlight of our late-summer calendar.

Following a remarkably successful West End run that proved how deeply audiences still connect with the visceral weight of Judy Garland's final act, this brand-new production, helmed by producers Breda Cashe and Pat Moylan alongside director Conor Hanratty promises to bring that same emotional intensity to Irish stages. The play zeroes in on Garland's turbulent five-week engagement at London's Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. Caught in a claustrophobic crossfire between her devoted pianist Anthony, her ambitious new fiancé Mickey Deans, and a lifetime of systemic exploitation, Garland's story becomes a masterclass in tension, examining an artist battling to maintain control over her own narrative.

For local theatergoers, the true anchor of anticipation for this production is the casting of West End powerhouse Anna-Jane Casey in the titular role. I first fell in love with her vocals from her very first note during the National Concert Hall's staging of Sweeney Todd last year. She proved herself to be the ultimate professional, the kind of leading artist who can carry the immense technical and emotional weight of a production while seamlessly supporting the young ensemble around her. When she followed that with a brilliant, anchoring performance as Sally Durant Plummer in Northern Ireland Opera's production of Follies at the Grand Opera House, she confirmed her status as an absolute powerhouse who possesses a rare, arresting vocal clarity that instantly commands a room. While I sadly missed her recent, dazzling turn as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman - and I'm sure those who attended were incredibly lucky, getting to see her back on an Irish stage is a gift. Watching her channel Garland's unmatched musical stylings alongside the character's internal, operatic chaos is bound to be a highlight of the season.

In an era where modern celebrity culture frequently treats public unraveling as mere digital currency for the social media echo chamber, Judy - End of the Rainbow feels intensely relevant. It shifts our gaze past the polished choreography of a curated pop icon to examine the real, raw cost of the spotlight. When the script strips away the public facade, it forces us to confront a lived experience that cannot be argued with showing us an artist who, even when completely falling apart, still gave everything she had left to the music.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.