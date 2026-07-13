PILGRIMS to Perform at National Concert Hall Dublin

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. Sign Up

Pilgrims, the collaborative project of Irish artists Paul Noonan and Brian Crosby, will bring their debut album Wintering to the National Concert Hall, Dublin, September 12th. The performance follows a sold-out Irish tour and continue the duo's return to the stage in its most stripped-back form: voice and piano, at close range.

Pilgrims marks a natural reconnection between two longtime collaborators whose musical partnership began in their teenage years. Noonan and Crosby first formed Juniper (alongside Damien Rice) before going on to become founding members of Bell X1. In the years since, both artists have carved out distinct creative paths. Noonan has continued to front Bell X1 while developing projects such as Printer Clips and HousePlants (with Daithí), while Crosby has built an acclaimed body of work in film composition, alongside solo piano and ambient releases.

About 'Wintering' the album:

Wintering, released January 2026, brings these two sensibilities back into close conversation for the first time in over 16 years. Written across 2024–2025 and recorded at Crosby's Treehouse Studios in County Wicklow, Wintering is a restrained, piano-led record rooted in space, atmosphere, and voice.

Many of the songs began life as instrumental pieces or lyrical sketches, gradually shaped through collaboration. The project took on its final form during a series of intimate live performances in early 2025, where the duo tested the material in front of audiences.

That live setting proved decisive, refining both the sound and identity of Pilgrims.

Pilgrims' live show centres on the emotional immediacy of piano and voice, drawing from Wintering alongside selected material from early Bell X1.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...