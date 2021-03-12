Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Irish Company Boulevard Productions Extend Streamed Performances Of DADDY LONG LEGS

The production stars Eoin Cannon and Róisín Sullivan.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Due to popular demand and five star reviews, Dublin based theatre company, Boulevard Productions has announced a week long extension of streamed performances of the award-winning stage musical, Daddy Long Legs in association with Stream.Theatre. Available to stream online until the 21st of March, tickets for the Irish production of Daddy Long Legs are on sale now from www.Stream.Theatre.

Bring the magic of theatre to your living room this March with a series of streamed performances to choose from. Filmed in Smock Alley, Dublin as part of the Irish premier production of Daddy Long Legs, directed by Killian Collins and Mark O'Looney, with musical direction by David Wray, enjoy the best of Irish theatre and talent from the comfort of your very own couch.

Starring Irish actors, Eoin Cannon ('Angela's Ashes The Musical') and Róisín Sullivan ('A Man of No Importance' at London's Arts Theatre - West End), the award winning musical with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird is based on the classic novel by Jen Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring, Fred Astaire.

Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale about Jerusha Abbott the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" and her mysterious benefactor who decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs.


