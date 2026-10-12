Heresy Records to Release Six Piano Albums Featuring Glass, Liszt and Bowie

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Six recordings. Three singular musical voices. One boldly integrated visual collection. Distributed worldwide principally by Naxos, the new series brings together pianist Ji Liu, composer-pianist Boris Bergmann and composer-pianist Roger Doyle in a far-reaching portrait of the piano as instrument, orchestra, laboratory and archive.

Heresy Records announces a major 2026-2027 sequence of piano-centred releases, uniting landmark repertoire, first recordings, original transcriptions and nearly half a century of composition. Across six albums, three unmistakably individual artists test the expressive reach of the keyboard: Ji Liu illuminates Philip Glass and Liszt and reimagines the music of Philip Glass and David Bowie; Boris Bergmann offers deeply personal new works shaped by poetry, mortality and transformation; and Roger Doyle surveys a lifetime of invention in music written and performed by the composer himself.

The recordings are joined by an equally distinctive visual identity from English designer Gareth Jones. Conceived like a fashion collection, every cover is an original statement with its own character, while every design belongs unmistakably to a larger, integrated whole. The result is a series intended to be encountered both album by album and as a complete artistic edition.

"The piano can contain an orchestra, a private diary, a theatre of memory and an entirely new world. This series brings those possibilities together without smoothing away the differences between its artists. Ji Liu, Boris Bergmann and Roger Doyle each speak with a voice that could belong to no one else, while Gareth Jones's artwork gives the releases the coherence of a collection. It is adventurous, beautiful and a new direction for Heresy." - Eric Fraad, Founder and CEO, Heresy Records

The 2026-2027 Release Schedule

16 OCT 2026 EK-R: Five Stages of Transformation Boris Bergmann, piano; Raphael Zweifel, cello and voice

20 NOV 2026 Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes Ji Liu, piano

8 JAN 2027 Piano Nobile: Piano Music of Roger Doyle Roger Doyle, piano

5 FEB 2027 SLOW: Scardanelli - Songs Without Words Boris Bergmann, piano

5 MAR 2027 Low Symphony & Bowie Songs Ji Liu, piano; original piano transcriptions

14 MAY 2027 Liszt: Transcendental Etudes Ji Liu, piano

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