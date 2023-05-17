HOW TO BE A DANCER IN SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND EASY LESSONS Will Be Performed as Part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour

Performances run Saturday 9 – Sunday 10 September.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 2 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
Public Booking For 72nd Wexford Festival Opera opens on 10th May 2023 Photo 3 Public Booking For 72nd Wexford Festival Opera opens on 10th May 2023
Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month Photo 4 Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month

Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month

Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) returns for its fourth edition, from Thursday 7th to Sunday 10th September, welcoming some of the finest International and Irish artists to stages across Cork city.

Curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, SFSH will be an unmissable four days of music, dance, literature, theatre, and conversation, with lots of ticketed and free events to explore.

The first music headliners announced for the Festival include: Feist's Multitudes; the European premiere of Bonny Light Horseman with the RTE Concert Orchestra; Wilco, with support from Anna Mieke; and Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations.

Following this initial announcement, Teaċ Daṁsa and the Gate Theatre have announced that they will bring the highly acclaimed 'How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons' to The Everyman, as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour.

From an Ireland in the 1970s to the present day, How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons bends boundaries between what is lived and what is imagined, between history and destiny, between fact and fiction.

From Teaċ Daṁsa, the makers of Swan Lake / Loch Na hEala and MÁM, it is written and choreographed by Michael Keegan-Dolan who performs onstage for the first time in over twenty years, alongside dancer and life-time collaborator Rachel Poirier.

How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons is a dance down a rabbit hole: nationality, identity, racism, body-image, culture, death, love, ancestor worship, veneration, innocence and experience, sexuality and shame, defiance, humiliation and awakening.

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by Michael Keegan-Dolan
Choreographed and Performed by Michael Keegan-Dolan and Rachel Poirier
Directed by Rachel Poirier and Adam Silverman
Set and Costume Designer Hyemi Shin
Lighting Designer Adam Silverman
Sound Designer Sandra Ní Mhathúna

Speaking about the announcement, Director of Sounds from a Safe Harbour, Mary Hickson says: "Following the profound effect Swan Lake had on Cork audiences during SFSH19, it feels both right and necessary to invite Teac Damsa back with their new show How To Be A Dancer which is an incredibly brilliant piece of work. I'm not sure the festival can ever happen again without them."

Tickets for FEIST, Bonny Light Horseman with the RTE Concert Orchestra, Wilco, Ye Vagabonds, and 'How to Be a Dancer in Seventytwo Thousand Easy Lessons' are on sale now.

Further programme announcements are on the way soon.




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer Photo
LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer

Lie Low, a dark and surreal comedy that examines how events are remembered and misremembered – and the consequences of differing recollections – will come to the Peacock stage this summer, the Abbey Theatre has announced.

The Everyman Launches A Stellar Summer Season Photo
The Everyman Launches A Stellar Summer Season

The Everyman has announced its summer 2023 programme. The season's highlight will be The Everyman's production of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams which runs from Wednesday, Augiust 2nd to Saturday, August 26th. It will be directed by Emma Jordan, director of the acclaimed production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom (The Gate Theatre) which toured to the theatre earlier this year.   

Carlow Arts Festival Reveals Programme For 2023 Photo
Carlow Arts Festival Reveals Programme For 2023

Carlow Arts Festival, the first big cultural event of the Irish Summer, returns this June with a programme bursting with creativity. Carlow will come alive over 5 days with a truly eclectic mix of music, visual and performing arts, theatre, dance, spectacle, literature, and more. 

Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month Photo
Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month

Kenny Sebastian, stand-up comedian, writer, showrunner, musician, and improviser, who is touring with his seventh comedy special Professor of Tomfoolery, comes to The Everyman on May 27th.  


More Hot Stories For You

LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This SummerLIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer
The Everyman Launches A Stellar Summer SeasonThe Everyman Launches A Stellar Summer Season
Carlow Arts Festival Reveals Programme For 2023Carlow Arts Festival Reveals Programme For 2023
Kenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This MonthKenny Sebastian Comes To Cork For The First Time This Month

Videos

Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pension Plan
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ABIGAIL'S PARTY by Mike Leigh
The Everyman, Cork (5/29-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MY LEONARD COHEN: A TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN
The Everyman, Cork (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOKES FOR STROKE - Charity Fundraiser for Cork Stroke Support
The Everyman (5/25-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RADIO GA GA
The Everyman, Cork (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EVITA
Bardic Theatre (5/05-5/20)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
The Linenhall Arts Centre (5/25-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES
The Everyman, Cork (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KENNY SEBASTIAN: PROFESSOR OF TOMFOOLERY
The Everyman, Cork (5/27-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You