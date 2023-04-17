Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
A man, a banana and a tape recorder. ...and a bomb.
Donie Burris has a whole heap of troubles facing him: with his girlfriend, her son, Albanian gangsters, the Longford mafia and a very overbearing mammy. How can he get them all off his back? He imagines himself as the star of his own gangster movie, and he won't go down without a fight...
Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
Written by Patrick McCabe
Direction/Sound Design by Conor Hanratty
Lighting Design by Eoin Lennon
Set and Costume Design by Medb Lambert
Performed by Peter Gowen
Produced by Claire O'Connell
TOURING VENUES AND DATES
Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin - Tues 18 - Sat 22 April, 7.30pm
Matinee 3pm Sat 22 April
Town Hall Theatre, Galway - Mon 24 April, 8pm
The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton - Tue 25 April, 8pm
The Linenhall, Castlebar - Wed 26 April, 8pm
Backstage Theatre, Longford - Thurs 27 April, 8pm
Ballina Arts Centre - Fri 28 April, 8pm
The Source, Thurles - Sat 29 April, 8pm
Youghal Town Hall - Tue 2 May, 8pm
Aghada & District Community Centre - Wed 3 May, 8pm
Belltable, Limerick - Thu 4 May, 8pm
St. John's Theatre, Listowel - Sat 6 May, 8pm
Birr Arts Centre - Sun 7 May, 8pm
Roscommon Arts Centre - Tue 9 May, 8pm
Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare - Wed 10 May, 8pm
Town Hall Theatre, Cavan - Thu 11 May
Wexford Arts Centre, - Fri 12 May, 8pm
Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny - Sat 13 May, 8pm
Lyric Theatre, Belfast - Tue 16 - Wed 17 May
An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk - Thu 18 May, 8pm
Garter Lane, Waterford - Fri 19 May, 8pm
Nenagh Arts Centre - Sat 20 May, 8pm