Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH

A man, a banana and a tape recorder. ...and a bomb.

Donie Burris has a whole heap of troubles facing him: with his girlfriend, her son, Albanian gangsters, the Longford mafia and a very overbearing mammy. How can he get them all off his back? He imagines himself as the star of his own gangster movie, and he won't go down without a fight...

Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.

Written by Patrick McCabe

Direction/Sound Design by Conor Hanratty

Lighting Design by Eoin Lennon

Set and Costume Design by Medb Lambert

Performed by Peter Gowen

Produced by Claire O'Connell

TOURING VENUES AND DATES



Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin - Tues 18 - Sat 22 April, 7.30pm

Matinee 3pm Sat 22 April



Town Hall Theatre, Galway - Mon 24 April, 8pm



The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton - Tue 25 April, 8pm



The Linenhall, Castlebar - Wed 26 April, 8pm



Backstage Theatre, Longford - Thurs 27 April, 8pm



Ballina Arts Centre - Fri 28 April, 8pm



The Source, Thurles - Sat 29 April, 8pm



Youghal Town Hall - Tue 2 May, 8pm



Aghada & District Community Centre - Wed 3 May, 8pm



Belltable, Limerick - Thu 4 May, 8pm



St. John's Theatre, Listowel - Sat 6 May, 8pm



Birr Arts Centre - Sun 7 May, 8pm



Roscommon Arts Centre - Tue 9 May, 8pm

Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare - Wed 10 May, 8pm



Town Hall Theatre, Cavan - Thu 11 May



Wexford Arts Centre, - Fri 12 May, 8pm



Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny - Sat 13 May, 8pm



Lyric Theatre, Belfast - Tue 16 - Wed 17 May



An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk - Thu 18 May, 8pm



Garter Lane, Waterford - Fri 19 May, 8pm



Nenagh Arts Centre - Sat 20 May, 8pm