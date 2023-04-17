Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH

Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH

A man, a banana and a tape recorder. ...and a bomb.

Donie Burris has a whole heap of troubles facing him: with his girlfriend, her son, Albanian gangsters, the Longford mafia and a very overbearing mammy. How can he get them all off his back? He imagines himself as the star of his own gangster movie, and he won't go down without a fight...

Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.

Written by Patrick McCabe
Direction/Sound Design by Conor Hanratty
Lighting Design by Eoin Lennon
Set and Costume Design by Medb Lambert
Performed by Peter Gowen
Produced by Claire O'Connell

TOURING VENUES AND DATES


Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin - Tues 18 - Sat 22 April, 7.30pm
Matinee 3pm Sat 22 April

Town Hall Theatre, Galway - Mon 24 April, 8pm

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton - Tue 25 April, 8pm

The Linenhall, Castlebar - Wed 26 April, 8pm

Backstage Theatre, Longford - Thurs 27 April, 8pm

Ballina Arts Centre - Fri 28 April, 8pm

The Source, Thurles - Sat 29 April, 8pm

Youghal Town Hall - Tue 2 May, 8pm

Aghada & District Community Centre - Wed 3 May, 8pm

Belltable, Limerick - Thu 4 May, 8pm

St. John's Theatre, Listowel - Sat 6 May, 8pm

Birr Arts Centre - Sun 7 May, 8pm

Roscommon Arts Centre - Tue 9 May, 8pm

Riverbank Arts Centre, Kildare - Wed 10 May, 8pm

Town Hall Theatre, Cavan - Thu 11 May

Wexford Arts Centre, - Fri 12 May, 8pm

Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny - Sat 13 May, 8pm

Lyric Theatre, Belfast - Tue 16 - Wed 17 May

An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk - Thu 18 May, 8pm

Garter Lane, Waterford - Fri 19 May, 8pm

Nenagh Arts Centre - Sat 20 May, 8pm



JOHN B. KEANES THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June Photo
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May Photo
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May
benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios have come together to offer Corkonians and visitors alike a jam-packed weekend programme of over 50 art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and markets, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House.
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO At Gaiety Theat Photo
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO At Gaiety Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, has announced the full cast of the world premiere of Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler's stage adaptation of Christy Lefteri's gripping best selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo. 
Ballydehob Jazz Festival is Back in Full Swing Next Month Photo
Ballydehob Jazz Festival is Back in Full Swing Next Month
Fans of music and almighty craic will descend on the West Cork village to partake in its world-renowned Ballydehob Jazz festival, from Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISHFight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
April 17, 2023

Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 JuneJOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
April 13, 2023

Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
GIRL ON AN ALTAR Comes to the Abbey Theatre
April 13, 2023

What do you do in a marriage when you can’t stay and you can’t go, as love finds a way to persist despite the direst of circumstances? This is a fundamental question, to which there is no right answer, of Irish playwright, Marina Carr’s Girl on an Altar. 
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in MaySTAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May
April 6, 2023

benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios have come together to offer Corkonians and visitors alike a jam-packed weekend programme of over 50 art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and markets, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House.
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO At Gaiety TheatreCast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO At Gaiety Theatre
April 5, 2023

Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, has announced the full cast of the world premiere of Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler's stage adaptation of Christy Lefteri's gripping best selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo. 
share