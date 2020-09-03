Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Entrances and Exits Main Concern in Reopening Ireland Theatres and Venues

The concern arises from the high traffic areas within entrances and exits of venues.

Sep. 3, 2020  

In an attempt to reopen theatre and arts venues in Ireland, the main concern among the National Campaign for the Arts are the entering and leaving of the audience, The Times reports.

According to The Times, "Catherine Martin, the culture minister, Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, and Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, met with representatives from the sector to discuss the lifting of restrictions yesterday. Maureen Kennelly, director of the Arts Council, was also in attendance."

The NCFA continues to brainstorm, but no decisions will be made until September 13.

Read the full story HERE.



