EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ...EARNEST, Underbelly, George Square

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Take a bit of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong, mix in a healthy dose of Oscar Wilde, and you get ...Earnest - a show that delivers the best of both worlds.

The idea is simple: the performance must go on, even as cast members disappear and unsuspecting audience members are pulled up on stage to replace them. Relying so heavily on random participants could easily go off the rails, but the actors navigate the chaos with total confidence. They read the room effortlessly, guiding even the most nervous volunteers through their scenes without missing a beat.

The improvised moments land just as effectively as the planned physical comedy, with running gags only getting funnier every time they return. Meanwhile, Wilde’s classic lines still hit their mark, yet, you do not need to know the original plot to have a great time. If you do, it adds an extra layer of appreciation to the madness.

By the time the final bow approaches, everyone in the room is in stitches. Having seen it twice and gotten a completely different show each time, it is clear why this is a Fringe favorite to return to year after year. Don't miss out on this delightful, tummy-hurting funny show.

Earnest plays at Underbelly, Bristo Square until 24 August.

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