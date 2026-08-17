EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHRIS GRACE: 88%, Assembly George Square Studios

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Chris Grace enters the stage with a flurry of big ideas in Chris Grace: 88%, a solo hour that promises to ask how we get along with people we only mostly agree with. The show sets out to explore whether nuance can survive an age of extremes, using the 88% match metric as its launching pad. Yet instead of unpacking that core friction, the performance quickly strays into a dizzying array of side topics.

Grace moves fast, hopping from gay sauna food options and industry cynicism to the ethics of AI tools and personal health diagnoses. He even tells the audience directly that his material has no segues. That honesty is engaging, but it cannot fix a narrative structure that feels under-baked.

The show works best in its individual jokes. Grace has sharp observational skills and strong onstage delivery, earning consistent chuckles for isolated bits. Yet these solid moments exist inside a frame that never wraps up. The central question: how to navigate a relationship or world when you only agree on 88% of things, is dangled before the audience and then completely abandoned.

By trying to pack many heavy themes into one short show, Chris Grace: 88% ends up over-engineered. The individual routines are frequently funny, but the overall performance feels more like a random collection of thoughts than a finished show.

Chris Grace: 88% plays at Assembly George Square Studios until August 25.

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