David Gilna to Present DID I EVER TELL YA World Premiere at The Viking Theatre

Award-winning Irish playwright and performer David Gilna is set to unveil his much-anticipated new play, Did I Ever Tell Ya, at The Viking Theatre in Dublin for its World Premiere. The production opens on February 17th, 2025, for a two-week limited run, with a special opening act from the talented Orla Doherty, who will perform an excerpt from her upcoming autobiography.

David Gilna is no stranger to captivating audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and magnetic stage presence. His previous play, A Bolt From D'Blue, which tells his extraordinary story of surviving a lightning strike, was performed an incredible 87 times worldwide, selling out venues and receiving rave reviews from Dublin to New York. The final performance, staged at The Lark Concert Hall in October 2024, was a momentous and emotional farewell, featuring Malachy McCourt's ashes on stage in a powerful tribute to the late Irish actor and writer. This symbolic gesture underscored the spirit of resilience and storytelling that David has carried throughout his career.

In Did I Ever Tell Ya, David takes audiences on another deeply personal journey, exploring themes of grief, tragedy, comedy, laughter, nostalgia, and the universal need to tell and hear stories. The play opens with a poignant question: "Why do we tell stories, why do I tell stories, and why should some stories be told?" Combining elements of multimedia, spoken word, and live performance, this one-man show promises an intimate, engaging, and unforgettable evening at the theater.

David has incorporated three of his original poems from his acclaimed poetry collection 24, diving into themes such as life in a hospital waiting room, the grief of losing a friend to suicide, and the struggles of life as an artist. With the promise of laughter and tears, Did I Ever Tell Ya invites audiences to reflect on the power of storytelling to connect, heal, and inspire.

Speaking about the new play, David says, "After the success of A Bolt From D'Blue, I wanted to explore the craft of storytelling on a deeper level. This play is about more than just me; it's about all of us and the stories we carry. I'm honored to share the stage with Orla Doherty for the opening night and to bring this new chapter to life in such an intimate space as The Viking Theatre."

Special Opening Act by Orla Doherty

The opening night will feature a special performance by Orla Doherty, a dynamic artist whose upcoming autobiography is already generating buzz. She will present a new piece reflecting her own journey, setting the stage for an evening of raw and inspiring storytelling.

