DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month

Stars of RTÉ's 'Body Brothers' and 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-finalists LORDS OF STRUT are back with their new family show 'Dream Factory'.

For 2 low priced sneak peek previews only at The Everyman, Cork, the Street Theatre World Champions will lead an ensemble of 9 astonishing physical performers in their new musical circus theatre spectacular for family audiences.

The town of Ballyplastic has been brainwashed, one girl stands up to the shiny, global corporation responsible. If she can't stop them, it might mean the end of her, the town and possibly the world.

Lords of Strut (Body Brothers, RTÉ) lead an extraordinary acrobatic ensemble shining a spotlight on the climate crisis through explosive circus, dizzying dance and comic mayhem in this exhilarating, heart-warming and cautionary fable.

Shining a spotlight on the climate crisis, Dream Factory sounds a warning bell about destroying nature's precious resources, gives us hope we can find a better way and inspires us to look differently at the earth and all it has to offer if we just cop on and take better care of it.

Cork audiences get a sneak peek at local favourites LORDS OF STRUT in their new comedy action adventure.

Tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com , or the Box Office, phone 021 4501 673.