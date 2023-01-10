Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month

Performances run February 18-19.

Jan. 10, 2023  
DREAM FACTORY Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month

Stars of RTÉ's 'Body Brothers' and 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-finalists LORDS OF STRUT are back with their new family show 'Dream Factory'.

For 2 low priced sneak peek previews only at The Everyman, Cork, the Street Theatre World Champions will lead an ensemble of 9 astonishing physical performers in their new musical circus theatre spectacular for family audiences.

The town of Ballyplastic has been brainwashed, one girl stands up to the shiny, global corporation responsible. If she can't stop them, it might mean the end of her, the town and possibly the world.

Lords of Strut (Body Brothers, RTÉ) lead an extraordinary acrobatic ensemble shining a spotlight on the climate crisis through explosive circus, dizzying dance and comic mayhem in this exhilarating, heart-warming and cautionary fable.

Shining a spotlight on the climate crisis, Dream Factory sounds a warning bell about destroying nature's precious resources, gives us hope we can find a better way and inspires us to look differently at the earth and all it has to offer if we just cop on and take better care of it.

Cork audiences get a sneak peek at local favourites LORDS OF STRUT in their new comedy action adventure.

Tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com , or the Box Office, phone 021 4501 673.




Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced Photo
Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced
The 8th Ortús Chamber Music Festival will run from February 26th to March 5th in venues around Cork City and County, featuring 8 of the world's most celebrated classical musicians.
LORD MAYORS TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork Photo
LORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork
The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' will recommence in City Hall, Cork Sunday 29th January 2023, 3.00pm-5.30pm.
The Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical Director Photo
The Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical Director
The Abbey Theatre has announced that Rob Furey has been appointed to the role of Technical Director, joining the Senior Management Team. Rob will lead the Technical Department, including Production, Stage Management, Costume, Props, Stage Tech, Light and Sound.
The Abbey Presents TALES FROM THE HOLYWELL and TARTUFFE in 2023 Photo
The Abbey Presents TALES FROM THE HOLYWELL and TARTUFFE in 2023
A musical motif and a tale of deceit will take over the Abbey stage in early 2023. Learn more about both productions coming next year!

More Hot Stories For You


Ortús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up AnnouncedOrtús Chamber Music Festival Line-Up Announced
January 10, 2023

The 8th Ortús Chamber Music Festival will run from February 26th to March 5th in venues around Cork City and County, featuring 8 of the world's most celebrated classical musicians.
LORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, CorkLORD MAYOR'S TEA DANCE To Take Place 29 January At City Hall, Cork
January 4, 2023

The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' will recommence in City Hall, Cork Sunday 29th January 2023, 3.00pm-5.30pm.
The Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical DirectorThe Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical Director
January 4, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced that Rob Furey has been appointed to the role of Technical Director, joining the Senior Management Team. Rob will lead the Technical Department, including Production, Stage Management, Costume, Props, Stage Tech, Light and Sound.
The Abbey Presents TALES FROM THE HOLYWELL and TARTUFFE in 2023The Abbey Presents TALES FROM THE HOLYWELL and TARTUFFE in 2023
December 30, 2022

A musical motif and a tale of deceit will take over the Abbey stage in early 2023. Learn more about both productions coming next year!
Irish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The EverymanIrish National Opera Presents Donizetti's DON PASQUALE at The Everyman
December 20, 2022

Irish National Opera has assembled a stellar team for its first-ever production of Donizetti's Don Pasquale, the composer's greatest comic opera. Donizetti composed the work in 1842, during a decade in which his popularity was so great that one in every four opera performances in Italy was of a work by him.
share