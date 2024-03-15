CurrentLee Arts Festival Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Incorporating a number of events throughout the day CurrentLee Arts Festival concludes with a main evening event and utilises a variety of spaces at Cork Opera House in a celebration of Cork’s past, present, and future. The programme includes Leeside Promenade, a showcase of music, dance, and improv comedy in a celebration of Cork’s arts scene. Conversations with Strangers, the closing event, is a one-off, unique across-the-table event where everyone is welcome to engage in informal and open dialogue facilitated and guided by curious and socially intriguing questions.

CurrentLee Arts Festival is produced by a new collective of Cork-based creatives composed of students from the MA in Arts Management & Creative Producing, University College Cork from around the world. Through fusing our individual passions and backgrounds, we are exploring the arts by producing a one-day festival at Cork Opera House. The festival producers look forward to exploring the arts with their audiences at this one-day festival. They take as their inspiration the symbolism of the Lee, the current dynamism of the City, and the magic of the Cork Opera House as a theatre for all. Tickets are on sale from the 15th of March from www.corkoperahouse.ie or direct from the box office on (021) 427 0022.



CurrentLee Arts Festival is produced by a new collective of Cork-based creatives composed of students from around the world participating in the MA in Arts Management & Creative Producing, UCC. Fusing their individual passions and backgrounds, the festival curators are exploring the arts by producing a one-day festival at Cork Opera House. Tickets are on sale from March 15 from www.corkoperahouse.ie or direct from the Box Office on (021) 427 0022.

