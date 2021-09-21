Circus Factory to Present The Live Premiere Of… Lidija Šola's (UN)HOLY BLOOD



With acclaimed circus performer Lidija Šola at the helm, (Un)Holy Blood is a multimedia experience like no other. Produced by Tricycle Trauma Collective, this mould-shattering show fuses contemporary trapeze, abstract film and immersive soundscapes to explore and sanctify female plight and strength.

Inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky's surrealist thriller Santa Sangre, this hair-raising spectacle is not for the faint-hearted. Inside its specially designed temple, Šola performs free falls from a height and tackles traumatic subjects like abortion and rape. Devised by a team of Cork-based talent, the production uses projectors, multiple screens and an arresting light design to deliver its impactful message.

Plot:

Lirio is an unsanctified saint. After being dismembered and killed by two men, a pool of her holy blood springs from the ground and a church is built to protect it. Here, Lirio becomes a symbol of female suffering and perseverance. But what happens when this place of worship is bulldozed?

(Un)Holy Blood is an alternate reality where Lirio is given a voice, a temple and her arms back. She delivers a sermon where circus is gospel, film is prayer and soundscapes are hymns.

This feminist temple of (Un)Holy Blood comes to Cork at the end of the month for a limited run. Will you be amongst its congregation?

The Circus Factory, 9pm, 24th and 25th of September.

For bookings visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/unholy-blood-tickets-168271198685

Age suitability 18+

Cast:

Director and Performer: Lidija Sola

Dramaturg/Narrative Director: Sadhbh Moriarty

Sound and Visual designer: Neil Feely

Film Director: Shaun O'Connor

Light Designer: Ronan O'Shea

Movement Mentor: Maria Sinnecker

Costume Design: Valentina Gambardella

Set Design: Gregorz Pietrslawoski

Voice Actors: Linda Cullen, Katie O'Neill, Noelle O´Regan

Production Company: Tricycle Trauma Collective

http://pitchdfestival.ie/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/circusfactory

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/circusfactorycork