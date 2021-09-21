Circus Factory to Present The Live Premiere Of… Lidija Šola's (UN)HOLY BLOOD
Inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky's surrealist thriller Santa Sangre, this hair-raising spectacle is not for the faint-hearted.
With acclaimed circus performer Lidija Šola at the helm, (Un)Holy Blood is a multimedia experience like no other. Produced by Tricycle Trauma Collective, this mould-shattering show fuses contemporary trapeze, abstract film and immersive soundscapes to explore and sanctify female plight and strength.
Inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky's surrealist thriller Santa Sangre, this hair-raising spectacle is not for the faint-hearted. Inside its specially designed temple, Šola performs free falls from a height and tackles traumatic subjects like abortion and rape. Devised by a team of Cork-based talent, the production uses projectors, multiple screens and an arresting light design to deliver its impactful message.
Plot:
Lirio is an unsanctified saint. After being dismembered and killed by two men, a pool of her holy blood springs from the ground and a church is built to protect it. Here, Lirio becomes a symbol of female suffering and perseverance. But what happens when this place of worship is bulldozed?
(Un)Holy Blood is an alternate reality where Lirio is given a voice, a temple and her arms back. She delivers a sermon where circus is gospel, film is prayer and soundscapes are hymns.
This feminist temple of (Un)Holy Blood comes to Cork at the end of the month for a limited run. Will you be amongst its congregation?
The Circus Factory, 9pm, 24th and 25th of September.
For bookings visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/unholy-blood-tickets-168271198685
Age suitability 18+
Cast:
Director and Performer: Lidija Sola
Dramaturg/Narrative Director: Sadhbh Moriarty
Sound and Visual designer: Neil Feely
Film Director: Shaun O'Connor
Light Designer: Ronan O'Shea
Movement Mentor: Maria Sinnecker
Costume Design: Valentina Gambardella
Set Design: Gregorz Pietrslawoski
Voice Actors: Linda Cullen, Katie O'Neill, Noelle O´Regan
Production Company: Tricycle Trauma Collective
