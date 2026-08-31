Cast Set For DISCO PIGS 30th Anniversary Production at The Everyman

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Everyman announced the cast of their major new production of Disco Pigs by Enda Walsh. Séamus McLean Ross and Aoise Meaney will star as Pig and Runt, roles which were originated in 1996 by Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh.

30 years since its premiere, The Everyman will present a special anniversary production of Disco Pigs as part of its EVERYMAN MADE programme of in-house productions. The Everyman is proud to celebrate this uniquely Cork play in the home of Cork theatre.

Séamus McLean Ross (Pig) played a lead role in California Schemin', directed by James McAvoy. His other credits include clan leader Colum McKenzie in the Starz/Sony drama Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and the recent BBC reboot of Rebus. He'll next be seen in the film Bare, opposite Florence Hunt, Isla Fisher and Colin Firth. Screen International included Séamus in their 2024 Rising Stars Scotland series. Disco Pigs marks Séamus's Everyman debut.

Originally from Clare, Aoise Meaney (Runt) is a recent graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. During her time in Cardiff, she performed as part of the college's Richard Burton Company in a range of productions, including Julius Caesar, As You Like It, The Sewing Group, The Sweet Science of Bruising, and Dissonance. Her recent screen credits include the short films C'est Un Festin and Scarlett. Disco Pigs marks Aoise's professional stage debut.

One of the greatest Irish plays ever written, Disco Pigs launched the careers of writer Enda Walsh and actors, Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh, when it premiered in Cork in 1996. For the first time in its history, the play will be directed by its writer, Tony Award winner, Enda Walsh.

Enda is joined in the production's creative team by Eoghan Carrick (associate director), Katie Davenport (set and costume designer), Rob Moloney (sound designer and composer), Sarah Jane Shiels (lighting designer), Amy Rowan (casting director) and Irene O'Mara (vocal coach).

Set to be the theatre event of the season, Disco Pigs will run on MacCurtain Street from Saturday, 31st October to Saturday 14th November. Tickets are selling fast. Tickets for the first preview are available at the special anniversary price of €19.96.

Enda Walsh, Writer and Director of Disco Pigs says “I love Cork and its people and it's a real joy, and an absolute honour, to bring Disco Pigs back to the stage in The Everyman. I hope I can repay Cork's support of me when I was a younger playwright with a thumping new production. With Aoise Meaney and Séamus McLean Ross – I could not be more excited.”

Des Kennedy, Artistic Director and Co-CEO of The Everyman: "We're thrilled that Enda is coming back to Cork to direct one of the most important plays in the Irish canon in the city where it all began. Nobody knows these characters better than Enda and, after an extensive search, he has found two extraordinary young actors to be his Pig and Runt. We can't wait to welcome Séamus and Aoise to The Everyman."

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Ireland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming