EDINBURGH 2026: Review: JILL'S TUPPERWARE PARTY, Underbelly Cowgate
A manic, unhinged satire of sales culture and cult dynamics that stands as a Fringe must-see.
Step into Underbelly Cowgate’s Belly Laugh and you aren’t just an audience member - you’re a newly minted “Jill” attending the 80th annual Tupperware convention. Created by Coral Bevan, Ricky Hunt, and David Alwyn, Jill’s Tupperware Party is a manic, wonderfully unhinged satire of Western consumerism, sales quotas, and multi-level marketing cults that stands as one of the wackiest experiences at this year’s Fringe.
While I spend my nights and Fringe days reviewing theatre, my daytime alter ego is a sales manager. Naturally, the razor-sharp takedowns of aggressive pitch techniques, product demonstrations, and quota desperation hit deliciously close to home. The games and social challenges even made me feel like I was at a sales kickoff event rather than a Fringe show (and I might just steal a few ideas for my next team meeting). At one point I genuinely wondered if these Jills need a CRM and an AI sales agent to elevate their operation!
Going in spoiler-free is essential, as the show’s hilarious descent into absurdity relies on pure surprise. Without giving away the escalating chaos, Coral Bevan and Ricky Hunt manipulate the space, props, and crowd with incredible agility. Audience participation is baked into every minute, from goodie bags to interactive rituals, yet it always feels playful rather than daunting. Under David Alwyn’s direction, the show squeezes every ounce of comedic horror out of its tight venue, balancing deadpan restraint with chaotic, microwave-worshipping commitment.
Punchy, interactive, and delightfully bonkers, Jill’s Tupperware Party maximizes its space to craft a cult experience you won't forget. It is an absolute must-see at the Fringe.
Jill’s Tupperware Party plays at Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Laugh) until August 23, 2026, and moves to Underbelly Boulevard in London on September 11, 2026.
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