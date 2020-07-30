Caitríona O'leary Continues With The 13th Installment Of UNACCOMPANIED

As part of an ongoing weekly mini-concert series (in costume) live-streamed from her room in Dublin on Facebook this Saturday August 1, at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00, EST 9:30 AM), Heresy Records' recording artist Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) continues with the 13th installment of "Unaccompanied."

Videos of all concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel:

FACEBOOK LINK - https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber

Unaccompanied #13

The Programme:

Dónal Óg - traditional Irish

O Deus, Quis es Tu? - Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179)

Éirigh 'sCuir Ort do Chuid Éadaigh - traditional Irish

CAITRÍONA O'LEARY is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music, notably distinguished for her abundant performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In praise of a concert given in Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master."

CAITRÍONA O'LEARY has recorded over twenty critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard.

Most recently, her new group ANAKRONOS, in its debut recording of "The Red Book of Ossory" on the Heresy Records label, received overwhelming critical acclaim and was hailed by the Irish Press as one of the Best Albums of 2020..."The wonderful innovative Irish ensemble Anakronos - which features the voice of Catriona O'Leary, Deirdre O'Leary's clarinet, Nick Roth's saxophones and the keyboards and percussion of Francesco Turrisi...... delivers an exquisite and refreshing sound in a saturated world that is slowly forgetting its ancient musical roots ...a stunning bridge between the past and the present."

