Anna Newell Theatre Adventures Announces National Irish Tour For 3–6 Years Olds With STILL HERE

Anna Newell takes 3-6 years olds on a brand new adventure in her latest touring show, STILL HERE. This wordless physical theatre piece is a quirky playful explorative journey that starts from restriction and uncertainty and moves towards collaboration and connection with a gorgeous and unique musical score created by Eamon Sweeney, played live on baroque guitars.

STILL HERE opens at North Clondalkin Library on May 27th, then tours nationwide until June 18, visiting Anna's Network For Extraordinary Audiences venues right across Ireland.

STILL HERE gently explores some of the feelings of the last couple of years and the changing times in which we have been living. This joyful wordless piece is about finding how to play, connect and be curious within this brave new world.

Presented as part of the 2022 Network For Extraordinary Audiences programme and funded by Arts Council of Ireland, STILL HERE was originally commissioned by South County Dublin Arts Office & Ruaille Buaille Children's Festival in 2021. It features Irish actors Mary Lou McCarthy and Nicky Harley with visual artist Orla Kelly creating the wonderfully whimsical costumes for the show.

MORE NEWS at Anna Newell Theatre Adventures:

Anna Newell Theatre Adventures makes some new firsts this summer as they go overseas with the company's first international tour since March 2020, with Newell's hit show, I AM BABA. With the aid of Culture Ireland, I AM BABA makes its Canadian debut at WeeFestival, Toronto (7-10 June). WeeFestival Arts & Culture for Early Years is dedicated to the presentation of inspiring theatre and performing arts created especially for children 0-6 years and their families. The festival curates a dynamic and culturally diverse program of productions from around the world and across the country from leading companies and artists specializing in this field.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Anna Newell

Musical Director/Musician - Eamon Sweeney

Costume Design - Orla Kelly

Production Manager - Ashley Smyth

Performed by - Nicky Harley & Mary-Lou McCarthy

North Clondalkin Library, Dublin

Friday 27 May

Tel: 01 414 9269 / sdcc.ie / eventbrite.ie

Draíocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin

Monday 30 May @ 12:00 noon; 1.30pm; 3.00pm | €5 - €7

Tuesday 31 May @ 10:30 am; 12.00 noon; 2.00pm | €5 - €7

Draíocht Box Office - Tel: 01 885 2622 / https://www.draiocht.ie/whats-on/still-here

Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin

Friday 3 June - [see civictheatre.ie for external venue locations and times]

Saturday 4 June - [see civictheatre.ie for external venue locations and times]

Civic Box Office - Tel: 01 462 7477 / https://www.civictheatre.ie/whats-on/still-here-from-anna-newell/

Roscommon Arts Centre

Wednesday 8 June @ 10.00; 12.00 noon | €6

Thursday 9 June @ 10.00; 12.00 noon | €6

Roscommon Arts Ctr Box Office - Tel: 0906 625 824 / roscommonartscentre.ie

An Grianán Theatre, Donegal [part of Cruinniú na n'Óg 2022 - kindly supported by Creative Ireland and Donegal County Council]

Friday 10 June @ 10:30 am; 12.00 noon; 2.00pm | Free (Booking essential)

Saturday 11 June @ 10:30 am; 12.00 noon; 2.00pm | Free (Booking essential)

An Grianan Box Office - Tel: 074 912 777 / https://angrianan.com/event/cruinniu-na-nog-2022-still-here/

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co Wicklow

Monday 13 - 14 June @ 10.00am; 11.00am; 12:30pm | €8 - €28 Family Ticket

Mermaid Box Office - Tel: 01 272 4030 / https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/whats-on/events/still-here

Belltable Theatre, Limerick

Wednesday 15 June @ 10.00am; 11.00am; 12:30pm | €8

Thursday 16 June @ 10.00am;

Belltable Box Office - Tel: 061 953 400 / limetreetheatre.ie

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Saturday 18 June @ 12:00 noon | €8 - €28 Family Ticket

Riverbank Box Office - Tel: 045 448 327 / https://www.riverbank.ie/event/early-years-still-here/2022-06-18/

TOUR INFO at: annanewell.com

Running Time: 30 mins approx. (no interval)