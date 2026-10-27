AN INSPECTOR CALLS to Return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

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Following a tour in 2024-25, Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 May 2028.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of AN INSPECTOR CALLS has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 6 million theatregoers worldwide.

Director Stephen Daldry said: “When we first created AN INSPECTOR CALLS at the National Theatre in 1992, none of us could have imagined that we would still be touring the production 35 years later. It's extraordinary that Priestley's play continues to resonate so strongly with audiences, and perhaps more importantly, that its message remains as relevant today as ever. I'm delighted that a new generation of audiences will have the opportunity to experience it on this latest tour.”

Stephen Daldry is a multi-award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. During his career he has directed theatre for London's West End & New York's Broadway winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards.

Stephen has directed 6 major feature films which have all been nominated for major industry awards. He served as Producer & Director on The Crown which won 16 Emmy & Golden Globe Awards.

Stephen produced the opening & closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics. Stephen is the Chairman of refugee arts charity Good Chance. He serves on the board of The Perlman Performing Arts Center NYC.

Tickets for AN INSPECTOR CALLS are available to Friends and members now, and general sale Friday 30 October at 10am.

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