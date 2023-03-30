Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet

Performances begin at Civic Theatre, Tallaght 6th – 8th April.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Andy Crook directs this exciting, all new version of the classic satire Speed The Plow.

This re-imagining of David Mamet's 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed. Set in Hollywood where power is everything and morals are a commodity to be bought and sold, this production will examine the hierarchy from an alternative perspective. With two females as the movie executives and a younger male, the plot is given an entirely different context.

Speed The Plow has been performed by such luminaries as William H Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Joe Mantegna, Elizabeth Moss, Lindsay Lohan and is notable for marking Madonna's stage debut.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght 6th - 8th April

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire 13th - 15th April

Ramor Theatre, Cavan 26th April

Droichead Arts Centre 27th April

Cast

Jolly Abraham - An Octoroon (Abbey Theatre) On TV - Elementary, Law & Order SVU,

Tara Egan Langley - Chekov's First Play (Dead Centre) On TV - Harry Wild, The Fall

Macleod Stephen - Staging the Treaty (National Concert Hall)



