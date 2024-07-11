Y. Dolly Fox Joins Producing Team For DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical has added actress, producer, and philanthropist Y. Dolly Fox as its newest producer. Fox joins a star-studded creative team that includes the musical's conceiver, Lead Producer, and Lead Actress N'Kenge (known for Caroline, or Change and Motown: The Musical), Producer Richard Bell (Bubbling Brown Sugar and Mahalia), and Tony and Obie Award-winning actress and Broadway producer Tamara Tunie (Spring Awakening, August Wilson's Radio Golf, Magic vs. Bird).

Y. Dolly Fox brings with her a distinguished career as an Equity, AFTRA, and SAG actor, singer, and dancer. She is the founder and Executive Producer of Y.D. Fox Entertainment, a company that produces film, TV, and stage productions.

In addition to her many creative roles, Fox serves as an Advisory Board member of the Felix Organization, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting foster children. She recently produced the organization's major fundraiser at The Cutting Room in NYC, a musical showcase that featured performances by N'Kenge and her award-winning daughter Jahzara Martin as well as Felix co-founder Darryl "DMC'' McDaniels, Alexa Ray Joel and several other music stars. Celebrity guests in attendance included Christie Brinkley, Idina Menzel and celebrity designer Christian Siriano.

Y. Dolly Fox expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I'm incredibly excited to join this amazing team to produce such a groundbreaking musical. I look forward to working with N'Kenge and her team to help bring Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical to Broadway!"

N'Kenge shared her excitement about Fox joining the team, stating, "This musical has been a lifelong dream of mine, to shine a light on the life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge. I am thrilled to welcome Y. Dolly Fox to our producing team. Her expertise, insights, and talents will undoubtedly be invaluable!"

About Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is a joyous, spectacular, song and dance celebration of a fearless pioneer who dared to dream! The musical tells the story of Dorothy Jean Dandridge, a beautiful, ambitious, and talented African-American girl from Ohio, who dreams of lighting up the stage and silver screen in the 1950s. When she finally gets her "big break" in Hollywood, she inherits the challenges of a leading black woman. The show breaks new ground as it unites the story of one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time, set to an innovative, contemporary, genre-crossing original score. This production, presented by an award-winning Broadway and Hollywood team, premiered at Carnegie Hall in July 2022.

The book and lyrics are by Trey Ellis, a two-time Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker and American Book Award-winning novelist (The Tuskegee Airmen, Good Fences). Music and lyrics are by Tony Award-winning conductor and musician Shelton L. Becton (The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', The Color Purple, Memphis).

During the prestigious New York Theatre Festival and Competition in December 2023, DDTM received the most nominations and wins, which included: Tamara Tunie (Best Director), Byron Easley (Best Choreographer) and N'Kenge (Best Singer). In addition, DDTM was nominated for Best New Musical, and Ronnie S. Bowman Jr. was nominated for Best Singer.

Directed by Tamara Tunie

Produced by Richard Bell and N'Kenge

Book and Lyrics by Trey Ellis

Music and Lyrics by Shelton L. Becton

Choreography by Byron Easley

Conceived by N'Kenge

Arrangements by Everett Bradley

About Y. Dolly Fox

Yolande Dolly Fox has been in the entertainment industry since childhood, participating in many Equity/SAG-AFTRA productions. Additionally, Dolly is a published writer with Interview Magazine, having worked under the guidance of Andy Warhol and performed in many of his productions. With numerous theater credits to her name, she ventured into producing film and TV, founding YD Fox Entertainment in 2018. The company has successfully launched several shows currently streaming, with more releases on the horizon. She is thrilled to be the executive producer of the upcoming mini-series WEIMAR as well as producer on Broadway-bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical. Continuing her family's philanthropic work, Dolly serves as a veteran board member of the Felix Organization, which launched "Camp Pride 2022," the only LGBTQ+ summer camp in the US for foster kids. Additionally, she served on the board of The PATH Fund (Performing Artists That Help), executive producing the hit "Rockers On Broadway'' for 12 consecutive years.

For more info: dorothydandridgemusical.com

Photo credit: Nina Wurtzel

