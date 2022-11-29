William R. Howard Scholarship Honors The Birthday Of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 29, 2022  


In celebration of the birthday of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) is launching the first round of the William R. Howard Scholarship on November 30, 2022. The scholarship in the amount of $500 each will be awarded to two young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 in the areas of art, culture, and/or academics.

About William R. Howard

William (Bill) R. Howard has been quite effective in forging change. He started in banking in the early 60s extending almost two decades of service such as supervising operations of 17 branches controlling $2.4 billion at the Metropolitan Savings Bank. Extending to years of service as First Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Finance of the City of New York serving as Trustee to Police Pension Fund, Fire Pension Fund, and NYC Conventional Mortgage Accounts to serving as Assistant VP to Equitable Investment, Real Estate and Tax division. In addition, Bill supervised interbank relationships at the Bank of Credit and Commerce International in 72 countries. During the tenure of President William Clinton, Bill served as Deputy US Trustee under Robb Evans. Bill's pristine work in the financial sector is mirrored in his community service initiatives, as well. He volunteered his time to assist Coretta Scott King in fundraising for the development of the King Center while supporting artists along the way. Bill served as a Trustee for the City University of New York, Brooklyn Navy Yard Industrial Park, Jewish Hospital (now Interfaith Medical Center), Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority in Atlanta, Member of the Georgia Agricultural Authority, Member of the Congressional Staff Club of the United States, Southern Governor Conferences, Host Committee of the Democratic Conventions (1978, 1980, 1984 and 1988. Vice Chair in 1976 and 1980) and member of the Georgia Agricultural Authority Bill Howard held the position of staff member to the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm from 1965 -1976, both in Washington and the New York office. Continuing, he served as her advisor and proponent of her legacy throughout her life. He also kept her legacy alive by providing scholarships and served as the First Vice President of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute for Children, Inc. He also served as President of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), the largest carnival in North America until his death and his passion for facilitating steelpan art and craft is shared today.

"Bill was a mentor to so many in political, professional, and cultural spaces. His determination and energy were driving forces for initiatives that continue to inspire. On behalf of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute Board and Advisors, we are honored to facilitate this scholarship in tribute to his legacy". - Barbara Bullard, President





With many theatres getting into the swing of things with their holiday offerings, the end of 2022 is now in sight for many companies. The last few years have seen seismic shifts in how the industry operates, andCara Joy David brings us a great piece about how some companies are keeping streaming open as a way to maintain access for audiences.
