William R. Howard Scholarship Honors The Birthday Of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm
In celebration of the birthday of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) is launching the first round of the William R. Howard Scholarship on November 30, 2022. The scholarship in the amount of $500 each will be awarded to two young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 in the areas of art, culture, and/or academics.
About William R. Howard
William (Bill) R. Howard has been quite effective in forging change. He started in banking in the early 60s extending almost two decades of service such as supervising operations of 17 branches controlling $2.4 billion at the Metropolitan Savings Bank. Extending to years of service as First Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Finance of the City of New York serving as Trustee to Police Pension Fund, Fire Pension Fund, and NYC Conventional Mortgage Accounts to serving as Assistant VP to Equitable Investment, Real Estate and Tax division. In addition, Bill supervised interbank relationships at the Bank of Credit and Commerce International in 72 countries. During the tenure of President William Clinton, Bill served as Deputy US Trustee under Robb Evans. Bill's pristine work in the financial sector is mirrored in his community service initiatives, as well.
"Bill was a mentor to so many in political, professional, and cultural spaces. His determination and energy were driving forces for initiatives that continue to inspire. On behalf of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute Board and Advisors, we are honored to facilitate this scholarship in tribute to his legacy". - Barbara Bullard, President