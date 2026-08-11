"What We Tell Ourselves" to Hold Developmental Reading in New York City

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What We Tell Ourselves, a new play by Cavan Hendron, will receive a private developmental reading in New York City on August 30, directed by Jackson Paul Walker.

Inspired by the aftermath of an infamous American true-crime case, What We Tell Ourselves follows the daughters of two women at the center of the story. Twenty-five years after they last saw one another, they reunite to decide whether to participate in a documentary about their mothers, forcing them to confront conflicting memories, old wounds, and who ultimately gets to shape the past.

The August 30 reading will be a private, invitation-only developmental presentation. The presentation marks an early step in the play's development. Additional information about What We Tell Ourselves and its continued development will be announced at a later date.







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