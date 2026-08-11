"What We Tell Ourselves" to Hold Developmental Reading in New York City
The private developmental reading will take place in New York City on August 30, directed by Jackson Paul Walker.
What We Tell Ourselves, a new play by Cavan Hendron, will receive a private developmental reading in New York City on August 30, directed by Jackson Paul Walker.
Inspired by the aftermath of an infamous American true-crime case, What We Tell Ourselves follows the daughters of two women at the center of the story. Twenty-five years after they last saw one another, they reunite to decide whether to participate in a documentary about their mothers, forcing them to confront conflicting memories, old wounds, and who ultimately gets to shape the past.
The August 30 reading will be a private, invitation-only developmental presentation. The presentation marks an early step in the play's development. Additional information about What We Tell Ourselves and its continued development will be announced at a later date.