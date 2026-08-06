Michael Cassel Group Names Zachary Baer North America Producing Head

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Michael Cassel Group has announced the appointment of Zachary Baer as Head of Producing & Creative Development, North America. The appointment reflects the company's continued growth across Broadway, the West End, and Australia, and marks a significant expansion of its senior leadership team.

Based in New York, Zachary Baer joins Michael Cassel Group following key roles at Wagner Johnson Productions (Stereophonic, John Proctor is the Villain, Good Night, and Good Luck), Disney Theatrical Group (Aladdin, Frozen, Newsies), and Roundabout Theatre Company. In this newly created role, Baer will lead the company's producing and creative development activity across the United States and Canada, working closely with Founder and CEO Michael Cassel to build and deliver an ambitious slate of new productions for New York, London, Australia and beyond. Baer brings extensive experience as a producer, general manager, and creative collaborator across Broadway and Off-Broadway, with a track record spanning new musical development, large-scale commercial productions, and arts leadership.

Michael Cassel, CEO and Producer of Michael Cassel Group, said: "This appointment is a reflection of where the company is heading — and of the journey our work is on, from development through to the stage. Zack brings extraordinary instincts as a producer and a genuine passion for new work. We are already seeing that bear fruit: GRIM premieres at La Jolla Playhouse in November, and The Hello Girls recently completed a stellar run at Syracuse Stage. Zack is exactly the person to lead our North American activity as we continue to build and deliver that pipeline. This appointment represents a step change in our capacity and our ambition."

Zachary Baer said: “Michael Cassel Group is producing and developing some of the most phenomenal work in the world right now, and the ambition here is extraordinary. It is a genuine privilege to join this accomplished team and to build this slate with such brilliant artists. I'm looking forward to everything we're going to create together.”

Michael Cassel Group's current slate includes the world premiere of GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse (opening 8 November 2026), the Australian premiere of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical (Sydney Theatre Company, opening 26 November 2026), and the world premiere play The Castle (Her Majesty's Theatre Melbourne, 2027). The company's most recent international productions include The Picture of Dorian Gray (Broadway and West End, two Tony Awards including Best Actress for Sarah Snook, two Olivier Awards), Dracula (West End, starring Cynthia Erivo, directed by Kip Williams) and international tours of Hamilton, Beetlejuice and the forthcoming international tour of MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical.







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