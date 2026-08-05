RWS GLOBAL to Elevate Onboard Entertainment for Silversea Ships

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

RWS Global has announced a new partnership with Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, to provide onboard entertainment operations onboard Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper.

The collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic relationship between the two companies, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences through world-class entertainment tailored to Silversea's guests.

Drawing upon its extensive experience delivering Broadway-quality entertainment at sea and around the world, RWS Global will oversee talent recruitment, creative casting, performer, and musician preparation and management, technical operations, and show execution of Silversea's onboard entertainment programming on two of the brand's classic ships - Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper - including all contracting, payroll, and day-to-day management of performers, musicians, and technicians. Rehearsals will take place at RWS Global's New York City Studios before the first cast embarks in October.

RWS Global's Creative Casting division, led by Ryan Saab, will oversee the recruitment and onboarding of performers, musicians, and technicians supporting entertainment offerings. The team is dedicated to ensuring a seamless entertainment experience that complements the exceptional standard Silversea guests enjoy onboard.

"We are beyond excited to kick off our partnership with Silversea by providing onboard entertainment operations for their Shadow Class ships," said Ryan Fitzgerald, EVP, Sea Production at RWS Global. "Silversea has earned a reputation for delivering extraordinary luxury experiences around the world, and we are honored that they have entrusted RWS Global with bringing their entertainment vision to life. Their commitment to excellence and guest-first philosophy closely align with our own mission to elevate experiences worldwide, and we look forward to building a long and successful partnership together."







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming